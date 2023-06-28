Pupils make their mark to signal start of work on new £66.5 million Monifieth High campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pupils make their mark to signal start of work on new £66.5 million Monifieth High campus

The first children are due to be in the classrooms of the new 1,200-pupil Monifieth High by August 2025.

By Graham Brown
Pupils Gareth Stubbs, Rachael Watson and Chrissy Batchelor with Robertson Construction MD Doug Keillor, head teacher Andrew Dingwall and Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside mark the start of the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pupils Gareth Stubbs, Rachael Watson and Chrissy Batchelor with Robertson Construction MD Doug Keillor, head teacher Andrew Dingwall and Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside mark the start of the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Work is officially underway on Monifieth’s new £66.5 million learning campus.

A Wednesday morning ceremony on the site of the existing Monifieth High School marked the start of the two-year project to create a new 1,200-pupil secondary.

Pupils made their mark by stamping a footprint into a concrete panel which will be incorporated in the new building.

Monifieth High School construction starts
Rachael Watson, 12, Chrissy Batchelor, 16 and Gareth Stubbs, 14, with head teacher Andy Dingwall, Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside and Robertson Construction Group managing director Doug Keillor. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The campus is being built on the site of the current high school’s playing fields.

Monifieth High head teacher Andy Dingwall and a trio of pupils joined figures from Angus Council and main contractor Robertson Construction at the sod-cutting event.

24-month construction project

It marks the start of the two-year construction phase.

The new school is scheduled to welcome pupils in August 2025.

Demolition of the current building will follow and the project is due for completion in August 2026.

Angus Council has funded the capital investment for the project, which is part of Phase Two of the national Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP).

New Monifieth High campus architect's design.
How the new Monifieth High campus will look. Image: Angus Council

The council will benefit from Scottish Government revenue funding once the project is complete.

The final design has been developed to meet Passivhaus requirements and deliver an energy efficient building with a high level of user comfort.

The building, complete with swimming pool, will also be available for community use through education lets.

Council leader’s praise

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside said: “I am so delighted to see this project get started.

“It has rightly been so long in the planning and consultation phases, so it’s very exciting to know that we’re now moving to the construction phase.”

The campus cost has spiralled from an orignal estimate of £50 million.

“This is undoubtedly a huge financial and resource commitment for the Council to make in extremely challenging financial conditions,” added the council leader.

Monifieth High £66.5m campus project begins
Pupils from the school were at the ground-breaking ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“However, it’s right that Angus should prioritise the future of our young people, and our communities who will also benefit.”

Angus children and learning convener, Councillor Lynne Devine said: “Monifieth High School has high aspirations for all of its young people, and now it will soon have a building to match this ambition.

“Seeing the ground broken on this new campus was a real moment of pride.

“I will be monitoring the construction of this school with interest ahead of its opening in 2025.”

FP’s pride

SNP colleague and local councillor Lloyd Melville is a former pupil.

He said: “Today feels almost surreal.

“Just a few years ago, I was sitting doing my final exams in the current Monifieth High School.

“And today we have broken ground on the landmark replacement building.

“I know this new school will have a hugely positive impact on teachers, pupils, and the wider community.

Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson at Monifieth High project start.
Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson at the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Pupils from Monifieth HS young writers’ group interviewed the guests as part of their project charting the development of the new campus.

Robertson Construction executive managing director Doug Keillor said: “Over the last decade we have enjoyed a strong working relationship with Angus Council which has seen the delivery of several successful projects through a shared commitment delivering quality and value in a safe and sustainable way.

“Monifieth Community Campus not only illustrates Angus Council’s commitment to education, wellbeing and social value, but also its forward-thinking approach to the community and the environment.”

