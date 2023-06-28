Pupils make their mark to signal start of work on new £66.5 million Monifieth High campus

Work is officially underway on Monifieth’s new £66.5 million learning campus.

A Wednesday morning ceremony on the site of the existing Monifieth High School marked the start of the two-year project to create a new 1,200-pupil secondary.

Pupils made their mark by stamping a footprint into a concrete panel which will be incorporated in the new building.

The campus is being built on the site of the current high school’s playing fields.

Monifieth High head teacher Andy Dingwall and a trio of pupils joined figures from Angus Council and main contractor Robertson Construction at the sod-cutting event.

24-month construction project

It marks the start of the two-year construction phase.

The new school is scheduled to welcome pupils in August 2025.

Demolition of the current building will follow and the project is due for completion in August 2026.

Angus Council has funded the capital investment for the project, which is part of Phase Two of the national Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP).

The council will benefit from Scottish Government revenue funding once the project is complete.

The final design has been developed to meet Passivhaus requirements and deliver an energy efficient building with a high level of user comfort.

The building, complete with swimming pool, will also be available for community use through education lets.

Council leader’s praise

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside said: “I am so delighted to see this project get started.

“It has rightly been so long in the planning and consultation phases, so it’s very exciting to know that we’re now moving to the construction phase.”

The campus cost has spiralled from an orignal estimate of £50 million.

“This is undoubtedly a huge financial and resource commitment for the Council to make in extremely challenging financial conditions,” added the council leader.

“However, it’s right that Angus should prioritise the future of our young people, and our communities who will also benefit.”

Angus children and learning convener, Councillor Lynne Devine said: “Monifieth High School has high aspirations for all of its young people, and now it will soon have a building to match this ambition.

“Seeing the ground broken on this new campus was a real moment of pride.

“I will be monitoring the construction of this school with interest ahead of its opening in 2025.”

FP’s pride

SNP colleague and local councillor Lloyd Melville is a former pupil.

He said: “Today feels almost surreal.

“Just a few years ago, I was sitting doing my final exams in the current Monifieth High School.

“And today we have broken ground on the landmark replacement building.

“I know this new school will have a hugely positive impact on teachers, pupils, and the wider community.

Pupils from Monifieth HS young writers’ group interviewed the guests as part of their project charting the development of the new campus.

Robertson Construction executive managing director Doug Keillor said: “Over the last decade we have enjoyed a strong working relationship with Angus Council which has seen the delivery of several successful projects through a shared commitment delivering quality and value in a safe and sustainable way.

“Monifieth Community Campus not only illustrates Angus Council’s commitment to education, wellbeing and social value, but also its forward-thinking approach to the community and the environment.”