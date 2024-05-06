Time up for old Forfar tennis courts?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Time up for old Forfar tennis courts?

The all-weather courts sat beside Lochside leisure centre, which was cleared in 2022, and have not been used for years.

By Graham Brown
Lochside tennis courts are beside the Forfar skatepark. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Lochside tennis courts are beside the Forfar skatepark. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Angus Council is ready to call time on former Forfar tennis courts which have sat empty for years.

The all-weather courts were a popular facility beside the former Lochside leisure centre.

But the council closed them when Lochside shut in 2017. It was replaced by new facilities at Forfar community campus.

The 47-year-old leisure centre was eventually demolished at a cost of £650,000 in 2022.

And now the courts could also be cleared.

It comes a year after plans to create a state-of-the-art gymnastics centre on the site were dropped.

Common good asset

The future of the tennis courts has come into the spotlight through an audit of Forfar’s common good.

Angus Council is building an up-to-date picture of the land and property held by each burgh with a common good fund.

The list includes Forfar Loch Country Park which the all-weather courts sit in.

Former site of Lochside leisure centre in Forfar.
The former Lochside leisure centre was knocked down in 2022 and returned to parkland. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The common good report says: “The council had been progressing a proposal for the construction of a gymnastics centre from a local gymnastics club by way of a community asset transfer (CAT) but the club subsequently decided not to proceed with their proposal.

“Currently there are no other proposals for the redevelopment of the tennis court area.

“It is currently under consideration that the tennis courts be removed and the land reinstated to parkland in due course.”

Gymnastics club bid

Phoenix Gymnastics Club struck the CAT deal with the council in 2019 for a 99-year lease of the site.

Their dream was to build a new training centre for the successful group.

But the club told the council in February 2023 the plan would not be going ahead.

Club officials blamed spiralling costs and the terms of the lease deal for the decision to drop the proposal.

The council is yet to bring forward a firm plan to get rid of the old courts.

 

