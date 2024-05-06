‘It’s heartbreaking’: Dundee volunteer reflects on Errol charity visits to Ukraine

When Dundee-man Andrew Cassidy was sitting at home watching Europe’s largest refugee crisis since the Second World War unfold following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he felt an overwhelming urge to help.

The recently retired former pupil of Balerno and Stobswell schools, who worked for 40 years at Michelin and eight years in the oil industry, thought the skills he’d acquired in engineering and senior management – plus his experience of volunteering – could be useful.

More than two years on from those ongoing events ignited in February 2022, and the 69-year-old is one of several dozen volunteers who work with Errol-based Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine, which has just secured charitable status.

What does Errol-based Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine do?

The charity’s mission is to provide practical, targeted aid to Ukrainians traumatised by the Russian invasion of their homeland.

They work closely with volunteers and charities in Poland, Ukraine and the UK to accomplish this.

To date, the team have sent 79 lorries of aid, raised £2million and delivered an ambulance, dental van, forklift truck and 1,000 Christmas boxes.

Andrew has been out to Ukraine three times.

This included a trip at the set up and also at Christmas to help dish out festive boxes to refugees and orphans.

He also recently went to help distribute ‘life boxes’ containing emergency supplies to those families in dire need.

He’s at pains to point out, however, that without the help of local businesses and individual members of the public, coupled with the other “wonderful” volunteers including the ‘Angel Ladies’ who help sort donations several times per week, any relief would just not be possible.

He says particular credit must go to businessman Morris Leslie who kindly allowed them to use one of his warehouses at Errol, free of charge.

Errol-based charity established links in Poland and Ukraine

“Basically when the war started in February 2022, we started a week later,” he explained.

“Then in June 2022, Kenny Simpson, Morris, myself and another guy went out to do a bit of due diligence.

“Initially we were just sending trucks out to a warehouse where pretty much everybody was sending their stuff to.

“But there were concerns that maybe not all of it was reaching where it should reach.

“We went out and established contacts – partners in Ukraine and Poland on the border.”

Andrew explained they set up links with the Folkowisko Foundation in Cieszanow, Poland, about a 25-minute drive from the Ukrainian border.

A lot of drivers don’t want to go into Ukraine because they are not insured.

Consequently, TASH for Ukraine send all of their collected materials to the foundation who act as a hub for distribution.

Most of the donations from Errol go to Lviv and a couple of other areas.

Everyone involved in Poland and Ukraine is now vetted to ensure pallets get to where they are intended.

Invaluable support from volunteers

“We’ve probably got about 17 core members that come regularly to Errol,” he said.

“They come in the main Mondays and Wednesdays.

“When we first started it was seven days a week, 12 hours a day nearly.

“But we’re now down to three days a week at the warehouse.

“But at the same time we’ve kind of expanded. I suspect we are one of the largest groups in Scotland if not the biggest group in Scotland.

“We are really fortunate to have had the support of the Morris Leslie Group. He cannot do enough for us.”

Andrew, who’s planning a return trip to Ukraine in May, said they’ve got a van that goes out as far as Ayr, Glasgow and Edinburgh, and up north to Inverness, Aviemore and Aberdeen to pick up donations.

The priority items are food, toiletries and medical supplies.

Clothes and bedding are next on the priorities list.

Donations have declined – but still in desperate need for Ukraine

When the war started, the levels of donations were “amazing” with streams of cars coming in.

That’s dropped off slightly, because people generally can’t afford to donate £20/£30 per week. However, he won’t fault the local population for their ongoing invaluable efforts.

Companies have also been generous including porridge oats from Pepsi Co and Hamylns, soup and beetroot from Baxters and shortbread from Walker’s.

They’ve also had Ukrainians now living in Tayside volunteering at the warehouse in Errol.

“The lady volunteers team – the ‘Angel Ladies’ – are particularly amazing,” he said.

“Our clothes for example are all sorted, all cleaned, they are all by gender and size.

“So when our beneficiaries get a box, they know what it is and they know when they open it, it’s quality stuff they are getting.

“Certainly when we went out initially there was stuff being sent out in black bags – people thinking they are doing the right thing – but some of the stuff was not fit for purpose.”

Overwhelming good will of humanity to help those in need

Andrew said the “life boxes” – designed to feed a family for a week – were particularly invaluable in remoter areas of Ukraine away from city support infrastructure.

When they took Christmas boxes to an orphanage last year, containing gloves, warm hats, sweets, chocolates and toys, they were told: “If it wasn’t for you the kids wouldn’t get anything.”

He described the situation as “heartbreaking”. However, he takes solace from humanity’s overwhelming desire to help.

tash4ukraine.weebly.com/