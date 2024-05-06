‘It’s heartbreaking’: Dundee volunteer reflects on Errol charity visits to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Dundee volunteer reflects on Errol charity visits to Ukraine

Local hero Andrew Cassidy, 69, has been volunteering with Errol-based Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine since 2022.

Andrew Cassidy (front) of Errol-based Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine delivering a 'life box' to a Ukrainian family. Image: Andrew Cassidy
Andrew Cassidy (front) of Errol-based Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine delivering a 'life box' to a Ukrainian family. Image: Andrew Cassidy
By Michael Alexander

When Dundee-man Andrew Cassidy was sitting at home watching Europe’s largest refugee crisis since the Second World War unfold following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he felt an overwhelming urge to help.

The recently retired former pupil of Balerno and Stobswell schools, who worked for 40 years at Michelin and eight years in the oil industry, thought the skills he’d acquired in engineering and senior management – plus his experience of volunteering – could be useful.

More than two years on from those ongoing events ignited in February 2022, and the 69-year-old is one of several dozen volunteers who work with Errol-based Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine, which has just secured charitable status.

What does Errol-based Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine do?

The charity’s mission is to provide practical, targeted aid to Ukrainians traumatised by the Russian invasion of their homeland.

They work closely with volunteers and charities in Poland, Ukraine and the UK to accomplish this.

To date, the team have sent 79 lorries of aid, raised £2million and delivered an ambulance, dental van, forklift truck and 1,000 Christmas boxes.

Volunteers packing aid for Ukraine at Errol Airfield. Pictured are Jane McKinlay, Frances Smith and Glynis Fotheringham. Image: Phil Hannah

Andrew has been out to Ukraine three times.

This included a trip at the set up and also at Christmas to help dish out festive boxes to refugees and orphans.

He also recently went to help distribute ‘life boxes’ containing emergency supplies to those families in dire need.

He’s at pains to point out, however, that without the help of local businesses and individual members of the public, coupled with the other “wonderful” volunteers including the ‘Angel Ladies’ who help sort donations several times per week, any relief would just not be possible.

Businessman Morris Leslie has allowed the charity to use an Errol warehouse free of charge. Image: Morris Leslie

He says particular credit must go to businessman Morris Leslie who kindly allowed them to use one of his warehouses at Errol, free of charge.

Errol-based charity established links in Poland and Ukraine

“Basically when the war started in February 2022, we started a week later,” he explained.

“Then in June 2022, Kenny Simpson, Morris, myself and another guy went out to do a bit of due diligence.

“Initially we were just sending trucks out to a warehouse where pretty much everybody was sending their stuff to.

“But there were concerns that maybe not all of it was reaching where it should reach.

“We went out and established contacts – partners in Ukraine and Poland on the border.”

Andrew and colleagues delivered Christmas boxes to families, including this girl in Nahachiv, who lost her father, killed in action the week before Christmas. Image: Andrew Cassidy

Andrew explained they set up links with the Folkowisko Foundation in Cieszanow, Poland, about a 25-minute drive from the Ukrainian border.

A lot of drivers don’t want to go into Ukraine because they are not insured.

Orphanage in Yavoriv. Image: Andrew Cassidy.

Consequently, TASH for Ukraine send all of their collected materials to the foundation who act as a hub for distribution.

Most of the donations from Errol go to Lviv and a couple of other areas.

Everyone involved in Poland and Ukraine is now vetted to ensure pallets get to where they are intended.

Invaluable support from volunteers

“We’ve probably got about 17 core members that come regularly to Errol,” he said.

“They come in the main Mondays and Wednesdays.

“When we first started it was seven days a week, 12 hours a day nearly.

“But we’re now down to three days a week at the warehouse.

The Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine group packing boxes at Errol in 2022. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

“But at the same time we’ve kind of expanded. I suspect we are one of the largest groups in Scotland if not the biggest group in Scotland.

“We are really fortunate to have had the support of the Morris Leslie Group. He cannot do enough for us.”

Volunteer Ludmyla Kulish helping prepare a dental van for transit in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Andrew, who’s planning a return trip to Ukraine in May, said they’ve got a van that goes out as far as Ayr, Glasgow and Edinburgh, and up north to Inverness, Aviemore and Aberdeen to pick up donations.

The priority items are food, toiletries and medical supplies.

Clothes and bedding are next on the priorities list.

Donations have declined – but still in desperate need for Ukraine

When the war started, the levels of donations were “amazing” with streams of cars coming in.

That’s dropped off slightly, because people generally can’t afford to donate £20/£30 per week. However, he won’t fault the local population for their ongoing invaluable efforts.

Companies have also been generous including porridge oats from Pepsi Co and Hamylns, soup and beetroot from Baxters and shortbread from Walker’s.

They’ve also had Ukrainians now living in Tayside volunteering at the warehouse in Errol.

Luda, originally from Kiev, helps pack shoes at Errol. Image: Phil Hannah

“The lady volunteers team – the ‘Angel Ladies’ – are particularly amazing,” he said.

“Our clothes for example are all sorted, all cleaned, they are all by gender and size.

“So when our beneficiaries get a box, they know what it is and they know when they open it, it’s quality stuff they are getting.

“Certainly when we went out initially there was stuff being sent out in black bags – people thinking they are doing the right thing – but some of the stuff was not fit for purpose.”

Overwhelming good will of humanity to help those in need

Andrew said the “life boxes” – designed to feed a family for a week – were particularly invaluable in remoter areas of Ukraine away from city support infrastructure.

When they took Christmas boxes to an orphanage last year, containing gloves, warm hats, sweets, chocolates and toys, they were told: “If it wasn’t for you the kids wouldn’t get anything.”

He described the situation as “heartbreaking”. However, he takes solace from humanity’s overwhelming desire to help.

tash4ukraine.weebly.com/

