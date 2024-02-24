Ukrainian refugees in Dundee ‘grateful’ but ‘praying for peace’ two years after full Russian invasion began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics
UK politics

Ukrainian refugees in Dundee ‘grateful’ but ‘praying for peace’ two years after full Russian invasion began

Two years on from Russia's full invasion of Ukraine, Tayside-based Ukrainian refugees tell us how they have integrated into the community. Michael Alexander reports.
Michael Alexander
Members of the Ukraine community in Dundee (from left): Halyna Pashchenko, Inna Polishchuk, Inha Lysa, Mary Ann Orr (Angus artist), Yuliia Nicholls and Valentyna Mykhailenko.
Members of the Ukraine community in Dundee (from left): Halyna Pashchenko, Inna Polishchuk, Inha Lysa, Mary Ann Orr (Angus artist), Yuliia Nicholls and Valentyna Mykhailenko. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dundee’s City Square is being transformed into a sea of blue and gold today (Saturday February 24) as the city’s Ukrainian community turns out in force to mark 730 days since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While the anti-war element against Russian aggression will not be forgotten, the organisers – the Dundee branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) – are focusing on gratitude to the people of Dundee and Scotland for two years of support.

With approximately 400 Ukrainian refugees in Dundee, 300 in Perth, 200 in Angus and 100 in north Fife, Dundee-based Ukrainian children have made placards to thank people for their remarkable kindness and generosity.

Ukraine refugee families living in Dundee have been making placards for the gathering in City Square.
Ukraine refugee families living in Dundee have been making placards for the gathering in City Square on February 24. Image: Mary-Ann Orr

Ukrainian women have been making friendship bracelets, which they will distribute.

Two years on, however, questions remain over the future of the refugees – and millions like them displaced across Europe. Hundreds of innocent people and defenders are still being killed in Ukraine every day.

According to the AUGB, at least 19,546 Ukrainian children have been abducted from their families by Russian forces.

Thousands, meanwhile, have been injured, killed or remain missing.

Dundee Ukrainian refugees tell of their gratitude, hopes and fears for the future

The Courier sat down with several Ukrainian women at Meadowside St Paul’s cathedral community hall in Dundee. We found out how they have integrated into the Dundee community and what their hopes and fears are for the future.

Yuliia Nicholls, 42, from Kharkiv, is not a refugee having lived, mainly in England, since 2012.

However, she experienced “secondary trauma” from afar when the full Russian invasion took place on February 24, 2022.

Yuliia Nicholls, 42, from Kharkiv, works at Dundee University.
Yuliia Nicholls, 42, from Kharkiv, works at Dundee University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She took up work 18 months ago in the medical school office at Dundee University. There she provides pastoral support for international students and began to build connections with the city’s refugee community.

The divorcee, who recently joined the Dundee-branch AUGB committee, said the St Paul’s Church hub “helped enormously”.

Together with her partner, she’s organised the Dundee knitting project.

This involves the making of camouflage nets, which will be sent to the Ukraine frontlines as part of their “unconscious mission not to remain indifferent”.

However, on a lighter note, she laughs that being in Dundee has also taught her local words including ‘”eh” and “peh”!

Cousins Inna Polishchuk and Inha Lysa with the Dundee knitting project that will be sent to the Ukraine war frontlines as camouflage netting.
Cousins Inna Polishchuk and Inha Lysa with the Dundee knitting project that will be sent to the Ukraine war frontlines as camouflage netting. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I love the international aspect of Dundee – there are so many cultures!”, said Yuliia, who thinks it’s important for people in the UK to “understand this war is not so far away as some people might think”.

“I already feel integrated into UK culture. I’m still of course learning and exploring Scottish culture.

“But while I do not think I will go back and live in Ukraine, I would love to go and see my family there living happily.”

Top Ukraine restauranteur narrowly escaped 500kg Russian bomb

Before the war, Haleyna Pashchenko, 52, from Kherson, was the owner of one of the top three restaurants in Ukraine.

Haleyna and her partner Yevhenii Khramov, 61, enjoyed “big holidays” exploring Scotland and England after her daughter enrolled as a physics and mathematics student at St Andrews University six years ago.

Halyna Pashchenko owned one of the top three restaurants in Ukraine before the war. Now she's a refugee living in Dundee.
Halyna Pashchenko owned one of the top three restaurants in Ukraine before the war. Now she’s a refugee living in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After clinging on in Ukraine for as long as they could, however, they now live as refugees in a small flat in Dundee.

They were forced to abandon their home, family, friends and business. That was almost destroyed when the Russians dropped a 500kg bomb metres away.

However, the ability to help from afar remains important to them. They spend money on jeeps with Yevhenii driving them over to help the war effort.

“This hub and organisation is one of the most important for Ukrainians here in Dundee as it helps to co-ordinate and unite us,” said Haleyna.

“When I came here, it was really important to find Ukrainians who had an active position and would like to do something to support Ukraine – not just be here, but be active!

Yevhenii Khramov (left), Mary Ann Orr (Angus artist), Halyna Pashchenko and Valentyna Mykailenko learning English together in the Dundee church hall.
Yevhenii Khramov (left), Mary Ann Orr (Angus artist), Halyna Pashchenko and Valentyna Mykailenko learning English together in the Dundee church hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I think everybody should do something.”

Haleyna said they are both settled in Dundee. They are extremely grateful for what Scotland and Dundee have given them.

However, they miss Ukraine. When they recently returned to Kherson on a visit they were pleased to see family.

They would love to come back to Dundee as tourists.

But for now, they feel immense uncertainty about the future.

‘I do not think the war will end soon’, says Montrose-based mother-of-two

Divorced mother-of-two Valentyna Mykhailenko, 52, is living in Montrose. She travels into Dundee twice a week to study at Dundee and Angus College.

She stayed in Kiev for the first few weeks of the war.

Ukrainian refugee Valentyna Mykhailenko
Valentyna Mykhailenko. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, as hostilities intensified, she made the “difficult decision” to leave with her youngest son, now 15. She left behind her eldest, now 23, who is a student in Kiev.

Her ex-husband has been fighting since the first days of the war.

She also has relatives close to the frontline while her brother has been in Russian-occupied territory since 2015.

After leaving Ukraine via Poland then staying with friends in Israel for six months, she and her youngest son got a visa, arriving in Scotland in September 2022.

She’s grateful for the support she receives from the “lovely people” of Tayside.

However, she continues supporting her homeland by volunteering through an online psychological support line for Ukrainian cancer patients.

Ukraine refugee families living in Dundee have been making placards for the gathering in City Square on February 24. Image: Mary-Ann Orr

“It is very important that I continue helping Ukraine from Scotland,” she said.

“Unfortunately I do not think the war will end soon.

“We need strong association of Ukrainians in Scotland.”

Bank manager cousins have ambitions to open Dundee Ukrainian food outlet

Ukrainian cousins Inna Polishchuk and Inha Lysa, both 38, worked as bank managers in the city of Bila Tserkva, near Kyiv, before the war.

After the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, they spent the night in a basement for two weeks while their city was bombed.

They fled when Russians starting abusing, raping and killing children in front of their parents in nearby towns.

Cousins and former bank managers Inha Lysa and Inna Polishchuk, 38, have ambitions to open a Dundee Ukrainian food outlet.
Cousins and former bank managers Inha Lysa and Inna Polishchuk, 38, have ambitions to open a Dundee Ukrainian food outlet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The pair arrived in Dundee as refugees with their four children on July 22, 2022. Now they have ambitions to establish Dundee’s first Ukrainian food outlet.

Grateful for the support they have received from the likes of Business Gateway, Employability services and Dundee City Council, they would love to rebuild their lives in Ukraine.

However, with so much uncertainty, they need to act here for their children.

“People say be patient – everything will be ok,” said Inna.

She is also a talented painter and volunteers with AUGB, helping prepare free food for 200 at a recent Dundee Ukrainian party.

“But we don’t just want to sit at home and wait for a miracle.

Cousins Inna Polishchuk and Inha Lysa recently prepared food for 200 Ukrainian refugees at a gathering in Meadowside St Paul’s Church, Dundee, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We don’t want to be on Universal Credit all the time.

“We want to work and have our own money.

“Dundee doesn’t have a café like this and we want to be the first!”

Home town bombed

The cousins both study English at Dundee and Angus College. They said they have met many great people who’ve helped them. That includes Auchmithie-based artist Mary-Ann Orr, who recently featured in The Courier.

They call their families back in Ukraine every day.

The day after they went back to visit Ukraine in December, their home town was bombed.

Cousins and former bank managers Inha Lysa and Inna Polishchuk, 38, who have ambitions to open a Dundee Ukrainian food outlet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Inna gets emotional when she thinks of her mum, who she hadn’t seen for two years, and who didn’t want to leave when the war started.

“It’s very hard…”, said Inna, wiping tears.

But for their younger children, who study at “lovely” Glebelands Primary, it’s easier, she added.

They have made many friends at school. Yet they also continue following the Ukraine curriculum online with a Ukrainian teacher twice a week.

‘Peace on Earth’ is the simple wish of Ukrainian refugee Iryna

Iryna Hradova, 48, from Kharkiv, arrived in Dundee with her daughter Polia, 22, son Stanislav, 14 and grandson Ivan, on July 25 2022.

She used to watch wars on TV in “far off places like Syria”, never thinking it would happen to her.

Dundee-based Ukraine refugee Iryna Hradova has a simple wish – peace on Earth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Yet now she finds herself thousands of miles from home. She is uncertain what the future holds, but has one wish – peace…

“My body is in this place, but my heart is in Ukraine,” she said.

“All my prayers, all my heart, I want peace.

“It’s all I’ve wanted all my life – peace in all the world. I want peace in Ukraine.”

Tags

Conversation

More from UK politics

Richard Ratcliffe during the campaign for his wife's release. Image: Shutterstock
Race to introduce landmark legal rights for Brits abroad facing human rights abuses
CR0046466, Keiran Webster, Arbroath. Arbroath Mosque Opening. Picture Shows: First Minister, Humza Yousaf attending opening of the new Arbroath Mosque . Friday 5th January 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf says Israel’s prime minister must be held to account for ‘shameful’ civilian…
Dundee-born actor Brian Cox. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee's Brian Cox slams Rishi Sunak's Rwanda scheme as he joins new refugee campaign
5
Mary-Ann gave out art supplies to a children's 'Blockpost' or military checkpoint in the Kherson region of Ukraine. Image: Mary-Ann Orr
Make art not war: Angus artist traumatised after trip to Ukraine
Nuclear test veteran Dave Whyte
Fife nuclear test veteran claims MoD is still hiding some of his medical records
Loraine Kidd with dogs including XL Bully Ziaan, and XL Bully Blu owned by Dundee woman Shan Shanks
Dundee XL Bully owners hit back at proposed ban of controversial dog
25
Humza Yousaf faces huge challenges as his party meeting in Aberdeen.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee SNP group don’t rock the boat – and that’s a problem…
7
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Dundee 'well placed' to benefit if UK and Scottish governments agree new investment zones
2
Olympia opening day a sell out
SNP pushed to commit to saving pools across Tayside and Fife
Raac is present on roof at Dundee University's Fulton Building (school of science and engineering).
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can country’s dwindling bank account cope with Raac crisis?
2

Conversation