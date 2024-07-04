General election 2024: Track Scotland’s results live

People have gone to the polls to decide who will represent them as an MP in the UK Parliament.

A total of 57 seats are up for grabs in Scotland from 650 across the UK.

The boundaries of the constituencies have changed since the last election bringing the number of seats in Scotland down by two.

MPs are elected using a first-past-the-post electoral system with voters only casting one vote. The candidate with the majority of votes wins.

This page will track the 2024 general election results live after the polls close.

Keep up to date as parliamentary seats are called throughout the night.

Jump to a result

Scotland constituency live results

Hold or gain

Seats to watch in Tayside and Fife

UK-wide results and race to majority

Scotland constituency live results

The map below will bring you results as they are called as well as how the 2019 votes would have been distributed under the new constituency boundaries.

The Boundary Commission draws the constituencies based on population sizes. Therefore voters may find themselves in different areas for this election.

For the sake of comparison, the 2019 results are estimates of the votes under the new boundaries.

You will also be able to find details such as the name of the elected MP and turnout.

To use the map, click on a constituency you are interested in for further information.

As general election outcomes get confirmed the constituencies will show the party colours of the winning candidate.

Alternatively, you can also search for you constituency in the below table.

Hold or gain

The next election map shows Scotland’s constituencies as hexagons of the same size.

It helps illustrate that each area only receives one representative despite geographical differences in size.

This map will help you track seats which have changed control as a result of the 2024 election. It will be shown with a dot of a different colour in the middle of the hexagon.

The below chart shows the flow in seats from 2019 to 2024.

As the general election results are confirmed overnight, it will show how seats have been claimed by different parties.

Seats to watch in Tayside and Fife

There are a few seats to watch in our area as the 2024 general election results pour in for Scotland.

We have highlighted the estimated 2019 majority percentages to show the swing needed for a new party to gain control.

To see the extra detail click on the constituency map.

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

Historically, the area has been split between Labour and SNP.

Now under new boundaries it stretches further into West Fife, but both parties still have their sights set on it.

Dundee Central

Dundee Central had the highest majority percentage of any constituency in 2019, according to the notional results.

But read below why our political editor thinks it is one to watch.

UK-wide results and race to majority

But what about across the UK?

The below chart shows the distribution of 650 UK seats to the most popular parties.

The squares will be coloured according to party colours as they are called.

A total of 326 seats is needed for a majority.

See more election coverage