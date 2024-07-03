Debate: Do you think ‘Yes City’ Dundee will turn on the SNP?

Dundee has become a surprise package in the general election, with a possible scare in store for the SNP.

Polls suggest Chris Law, standing for the nationalists again in Dundee Central, is in an unexpectedly tight race against his nearest Labour rival.

So what happened to the fabled Yes City of 2014?

This is the electorate that topped the pro-independence chart in the referendum, and backed the SNP at every level of government since.

Is that dominance now on the slide in the City of Discovery?

Are voters really siding with a UK-wide move towards Labour?

Or are the polls for the upcoming general election just being unpredictable?

