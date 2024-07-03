Debate: Do you think ‘Yes City’ Dundee will turn on the SNP?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Debate: Do you think ‘Yes City’ Dundee will turn on the SNP?

Have your say in our comments section as polls suggest Labour are poised to give John Swinney's party a shock in the general election on July 4.

By Andy Philip
Independence supporters who follow Dundee United and Dundee FC gather in the City Square to promote their plans for a Yes advert.
Is 'Yes City' about to say 'no' to John Swinney and the SNP?

Dundee has become a surprise package in the general election, with a possible scare in store for the SNP.

Polls suggest Chris Law, standing for the nationalists again in Dundee Central, is in an unexpectedly tight race against his nearest Labour rival.

So what happened to the fabled Yes City of 2014?

This is the electorate that topped the pro-independence chart in the referendum, and backed the SNP at every level of government since.

Chris Law and Stewart Hosie celebrate at the 2015 general election count.
Chris Law and Stewart Hosie of the SNP celebrate at the 2015 general election count in Dundee.

Is that dominance now on the slide in the City of Discovery?

Are voters really siding with a UK-wide move towards Labour?

Or are the polls for the upcoming general election just being unpredictable?

Have your say in the comments below.

Conversation