Where are the 6 signings from Dundee United’s last newly promoted signing spree?

Dundee United’s summer signing spree is set to continue apace.

Boss Jim Goodwin confirmed this weekend that “we’ve still got four or five new players we need to add”, noting that Tannadice chiefs are “working tirelessly on that”.

That would potentially take the incomings to ELEVEN, following the arrivals of wide man Kristijan Trapanovski, wing-backs Will Ferry and Ryan Strain, centre-back Vicko Sevelj and goalkeepers Dave Richards and Jack Walton.

The scale of that rebuild is thrown into sharp relief when compared to the business done when United last prepared for a campaign as the newly promoted Premiership side in 2020, with six close season captures.

It should be noted that was against the backdrop, and associated financial pressures, of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Courier Sport looks at where those signings are now.

Luke Bolton (Wrexham)

From DD3 to Disney+, Bolton is now plying his trade with the Welsh outfit owned by Hollywood duo Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds – lining up alongside another former United man, Steven Fletcher.

But rewind four years, and Bolton was a seemingly exciting capture on loan from English Premier League side Manchester City; an England U/20 international with a burgeoning reputation as a tricky, direct wide-man.

Despite playing 30 games – 22 of those in the starting line-up – over the course of the campaign, he failed to set the heather alight. Bolton’s only goal came in a 1-1 draw against Hibernian in December 2020.

After officially departing City in 2022, Bolton enjoyed a fine couple of seasons with Salford Town, earning his switch to Wales – and chance to star in Made in Wrexham – in February 2024.

He helped Phil Parkinson’s side to promotion and will be playing in League One next term.

Ryan Edwards (Chennaiyin FC)

Towering Liverpudlian Edwards joined United from Blackpool and immediately made his mark courtesy of his leadership qualities and no-nonsense, aggressive style.

Edwards ultimately became a mainstay in the heart of the United backline under Micky Mellon, playing 32 games in his maiden campaign, before succeeding Mark Reynolds as club captain midway through the 2021/22 season.

He was a colossus for Tam Courts’ Terrors as they qualified for Europe.

However, in keeping with many of his teammates, Edwards endured a miserable 2022/23 as United crashed to relegation.

He was released at the end of that season and made the life-changing switch to Indian football to link up with Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin.

In a peculiar twist of fate, Declan Gallagher turning down the Indian outfit in favour of United opened the door for Edwards’ opportunity. Chennaiyin finished in sixth place in the Indian Super League last term.

Jeando Fuchs (Unattached)

Fuchs was an unknown quantity when he joined United in October 2020, penning a two-year contract.

However, the combative Cameroonian soon won plenty of admirers among the Arab legions, displaying tenacity in the tackle and an underrated ability on the ball.

Such was his impact at Tannadice, Fuchs earned a move to English Championship side Peterborough United in January 2022. With it becoming increasingly unlikely that he would sign a new contract, the Tangerines chose to accept a six-figure fee.

A healthy sell-on percentage was inserted into the deal for the ex-Alaves man, but United’s hopes of a belated payday were scuppered when Fuch’s contract with the Posh expired last month and he departed on a free transfer.

He is now on the hunt for his next club.

Florent Hoti (Halifax Town)

Rochdale academy graduate Hoti earned a two-year contract with United following a successful trial period.

The Kosovo U/21 international was swiftly loaned out to Forfar Athletic, for whom he played nine times in three months.

After returning from his stint at Station Park, Hoti made his Terrors’ debut against Hamilton in April 2021; one of four appearances for Mellon’s men at the tail-end of that season.

Hoti played nine times under Courts in 2021/22 – including starts against Elgin City, Ross County and Motherwell – but ultimately struggled to displace the likes of Fuchs, Callum Butcher and Ian Harkes.

Brief, forgettable periods at Arbroath and Tranmere Rovers followed before Hoti joined Halifax Town last summer.

The midfielder scored six times in 26 outings as Halifax qualified for the promotion playoffs in the National League, losing out to Solihull Moors.

Jack Newman (Inverness Caledonian Thistle, on loan from Dundee United)

Newman arrived at Tannadice in the summer of 2020 after being released by English side Sunderland.

Already a Scotland youth international from U/15 through to U/19 level, he was – and remains – a young stopper of promise.

A spell on loan at Spartans in 2021 saw him claim five man of the match awards, while a subsequent stint at Peterhead during the following campaign was curtailed after injuries at Tannadice necessitated his recall by United.

He served as an able deputy to Jack Walton throughout last term but did not make a single competitive appearance and, now 22 years of age, Newman has joined Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the season.

Marc McNulty (Unattached)

McNulty, a full Scotland international, arrived on loan from Reading in October 2020 and notched his first goal for the club in a 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock in December.

He would go on to ripple the net five times in 30 outings.

He would return to Tannadice in the following season but saw persistent injuries hamper his progress as he scored just three times. McNulty’s loan with United – and parent contract with Reading – both expired in the summer of 2022.

After returning from a year in the United States with Orange County FC, the experienced forward saw out last season with Spartans.

McNulty notched two goals and two assists in 15 games as the Edinburgh outfit – managed by his father-in-law Dougie Samuel – reached the League 2 playoffs, falling at the final hurdle to Dumbarton.

Still only 31 years of age, it remains to be seen whether he re-signs for next term.