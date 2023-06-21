EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards opens heart on Dundee United departure as ex-captain issues ‘smash the Championship’ challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards opens heart on Dundee United departure as ex-captain issues ‘smash the Championship’ challenge

Ryan Edwards' three-year Dundee United career ended as he went from cult hero and captain to sitting target with the Tannadice side relegated to the Championship.

By Ewan Smith
Ryan Edwards playing for Dundee United against Rangers at Ibrox Stadium
Ryan Edwards captain Dundee United against Rangers in one of his last appearances for the club. Image: SNS

Ryan Edwards went through a rollercoaster of emotions during three years at Dundee United.

He rode the crest of the wave with the highs of captaining the side into Europe and leading them to a stunning home win over AZ Alkmaar.

And he came crashing back down again with the extreme lows of embarrassing 7-0 and 9-0 losses to Alkmaar and Celtic, ultimately enduring relegation to the Championship.

Edwards played 112 times for United in three years and scored eight goals.

He was held up as a cult hero by many during his second season and proudly captained the club.

Ryan Edwards celebrates scoring a goal for Dundee United.
Ryan Edwards played over 100 games in three years for Dundee United over the last three years. Image: SNS.

Songs and banners declared: ‘I wanna be adored’ as a nod to the Stone Rose classic hit ‘I wanna be adored.’

But after being dropped for the survival run-in and watching from the sidelines as United were relegated, Edwards’ time at United came to a bitter end.

In a Courier Sport exclusive, Edwards discusses the highs and lows of Europe and relegation.

He also bites back at allegations he ‘threw in the towel’ and tackles being dropped by Jim Goodwin.

Alkmaar excitement to despair as Dundee United ‘Beware the Ides of August’

Dundee United and AZ Alkmaar players take to the pitch at Tannadice for their Europa Conference League match
Dundee United beat AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa Conference League match. Image: SNS

United rode the crest of a wave after a 1-0 Europa Conference League win over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar at the start of August.

By the end of the month they’d lost five on the bounce.

They crashed out of Europe after a 7-0 second leg defeat to Alkmaar and were hammered 9-0 at home by Celtic.

Jack Ross was sacked as manager after just 10 weeks in charge with allegations that he’d been ‘thrown under the bus’ by some senior players.

Edwards said: “I remember looking around the dressing room before we took to the pitch against Alkmaar at Tannadice and thinking: ‘What a squad we have.’

“We signed a lot of experienced internationals and I wanted us to challenge Hearts for third place.

“After the first Alkmaar game I believed we could do it.

“Even pundits were saying we were coming for Hearts. Then it all went wrong.

“We lost heavily to Alkmaar and it began to unravel.

“The flight home from Holland was up there with the worst I’ve felt in football.

“Our confidence was shot. We went on to lose heavily to Celtic and Jack Ross lost his job.

Jack Ross left his post at Dundee United following defeats to Alkmaar and Celtic. Image: Kenny Smith / DCT Media.

“At the time of Jack’s departure there were rumours that certain players had thrown him under the bus.

“I refute that. It didn’t happen. Some of the abuse that individual players got was ridiculous.

“No-one fell out with the manager and I’ve never known any player to intentionally go out there to try and get a manager the sack.”

Ryan Edwards hits back at ‘downed tools’ allegation

As the season wore on, Edwards faced allegations from a section of the fans that he had ‘downed tools’ and agreed a pre-contract elsewhere.

“I started getting direct messages on social media that weren’t particularly nice,” added Edwards.

“Some crossed the line. I wanted to bite back but that’s not professional.

Ryan Edwards hit back at social media accusations that suggested he ‘downed tools’ at Dundee United. Image: SNS

“As a professional, the worst insult you can get is for people to say you have downed tools or aren’t trying.

“Any professional who does that shouldn’t be in the game.

“People assumed the rumours about me signing a pre-contract were true. They weren’t.

“When January comes and you are going out of contract you could be out of a job if you don’t look at your options.

“Those include staying where you are but I was always up front with United and I believe the were with me.

“I desperately wanted United to stay up. No-one wants to be the captain of a team that goes down, especially one that so many care about.

“How would chucking it benefit me anyway? Who would want to sign a player who does that?”

Dropped by Jim Goodwin

Edwards played almost every minute for United during his first two-and-a-half seasons.

But he was dropped after making mistakes in the second half of the 3-1 loss to Aberdeen in March.

He returned to the starting line-up against St Mirren and Rangers but played just 78 more minutes for United during their final eight games.

“Being dropped was tough to take,” added Edwards.

“For almost three years I’d been a regular and barely missed a minute.

“I wasn’t chomping at the bit to leave but I did get a feeling when the manager came in that my time would come to an end.”

“But after I made a mistake against Aberdeen at home I was dropped. I took that on the chin and accepted it.

“I worked my way back in and performed well at Rangers and at home to St Mirren. Then the manager decided to drop me again.

“This time I didn’t agree with it. I told him that but we worked through it.

“I had no hard feelings towards anyone at the camp.

Jim Goodwin praised Ryan Edwards for the professionalism he showed at Dundee United. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“Jim Goodwin even went in the media to outline how much of an important role I was continuing to play off the park.

“It would help no-one if I was sulking about the place, so I didn’t do it.

“I wasn’t chomping at the bit to leave but I did get a feeling when the manager came in that my time would come to an end.

“There’s always going to be bitterness and soreness because of what happened at the end. I’m devastated that the club was relegated.

“It’s a club I grew to love. They really made me feel at home and I met a lot of good people that I will stay in touch with.

Ryan Edwards ‘honoured’ to be Dundee United captain

Ryan Edwards was hailed as a hero by Dundee United fans in his second season. Image: DCT Media.

“During the second season, the fans really took me into their hearts.

“We beat Motherwell at home and there was a banner with my face on it saying: ‘I wanna be Edwards.’

“The fans started singing that at games and produced stickers and beer mats that on it.

“I was honoured to be made captain of a great club. I took my responsibilities seriously.

“On the park I tried to integrate players like Kerr Smith into the side.

“At 16 he played in a Dundee derby and at Celtic Park and earned a move that made United a lot of money.

“Off the park, I always tried to check in with everyone at the club and make sure they felt a part of it.

“We’re all human beings. As footballers, we aren’t any more special than anyone else.

“Maybe because we set the standards so high, fans began to question how it could go the other way and turned.

“I’m hoping my future will be secured in the next week or so and I’ll be back playing in English football.

“I’ll miss a lot about United. I’ll miss the people and I hope they go on and smash the Championship and have it wrapped up by Christmas.”

