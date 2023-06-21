Sam Fisher explains Dundee exit and the ‘massive factor’ behind Dunfermline return

A switch in focus was required when Sam Fisher was recalled to Dundee in February.

The centre-back had established himself as a key part of James McPake’s Dunfermline side – on its way to the League One title.

After an injury to Tyler French, Fisher’s services were required in the Scottish Championship at his parent club, also chasing promotion.

After celebrating a title win with both, he has opted to return to KDM Group East End Park, this week putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

“It’s what I was wanting for so long,” said Fisher. “Obviously, I had to focus on Dundee when I first went back, but I always had it in my mind to come back here – whether it was this window or another one.

Dundee focus

“When I first went back, I had to fully focus on Dundee because I wanted to win the league with them as well.

“I kept an eye on results here but I was fully focused at Dundee.

“As soon as the last game of the season finished, I had some downtime, but as soon as that was done I had one thought and that was to get back here as soon as possible.

“I had the chance to stay at Dundee but I thought at this point in my career I thought it was the best move to come here and continue playing under the manager, which I thoroughly enjoy – him and Dave [Mackay].

Priority

“That was my priority, to try and come back here.

“The way that Dunfermline showed how much they wanted me, it was a massive factor as well. I felt wanted, this is where I wanted to play my football.

“Any young player is after that. I’m still young, I’m 22 next month. The fact that the management staff still put their trust in me, believe in my ability and they have brought me here. I owe them a lot.”

He owes a lot to his previous employers too, who he joined in 2018.

After working under McPake and Mackay in the Dens youth set-up, Fisher went on to make 12 senior appearances for Dundee – eight of them last season.

Twa titles

It meant he ended the season a double league winner, after being a big part of the stingy Pars back three alongside Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen.

“If you had told me that at the beginning of the season I would not have believed you,” said Fisher.

“It was really good and a proud moment for me and my family. Yes, it was a great season, but that is all done now and I’m just looking forward to the season coming.”