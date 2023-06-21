Sam Fisher explains Dundee exit and the ‘massive factor’ behind Dunfermline return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Fisher explains Dundee exit and the ‘massive factor’ behind Dunfermline return

The 21-year-old defender signs up at the Pars for the next three years following a loan spell last season.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake with latest signing Sam Fisher. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake with latest signing Sam Fisher. Image: Craig Brown.

A switch in focus was required when Sam Fisher was recalled to Dundee in February.

The centre-back had established himself as a key part of James McPake’s Dunfermline side – on its way to the League One title.

After an injury to Tyler French, Fisher’s services were required in the Scottish Championship at his parent club, also chasing promotion.

After celebrating a title win with both, he has opted to return to KDM Group East End Park, this week putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Sam Fisher enjoyed his loan spell at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

“It’s what I was wanting for so long,” said Fisher. “Obviously, I had to focus on Dundee when I first went back, but I always had it in my mind to come back here – whether it was this window or another one.

Dundee focus

“When I first went back, I had to fully focus on Dundee because I wanted to win the league with them as well.

“I kept an eye on results here but I was fully focused at Dundee.

Sam Fisher impressed on his return from loan at Dunfermline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“As soon as the last game of the season finished, I had some downtime, but as soon as that was done I had one thought and that was to get back here as soon as possible.

“I had the chance to stay at Dundee but I thought at this point in my career I thought it was the best move to come here and continue playing under the manager, which I thoroughly enjoy – him and Dave [Mackay].

Priority

“That was my priority, to try and come back here.

“The way that Dunfermline showed how much they wanted me, it was a massive factor as well. I felt wanted, this is where I wanted to play my football.

“Any young player is after that. I’m still young, I’m 22 next month. The fact that the management staff still put their trust in me, believe in my ability and they have brought me here. I owe them a lot.”

He owes a lot to his previous employers too, who he joined in 2018.

After working under McPake and Mackay in the Dens youth set-up, Fisher went on to make 12 senior appearances for Dundee – eight of them last season.

Twa titles

It meant he ended the season a double league winner, after being a big part of the stingy Pars back three alongside Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen.

Sam Fisher celebrates winning the Scottish Championship with Dundee. Image: SNS.

“If you had told me that at the beginning of the season I would not have believed you,” said Fisher.

“It was really good and a proud moment for me and my family. Yes, it was a great season, but that is all done now and I’m just looking forward to the season coming.”

