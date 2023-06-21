‘Explosions’ heard as bus fire shuts Broughty Ferry road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Explosions’ heard as bus fire shuts Broughty Ferry road

Crews are tackling the blaze on the Stagecoach vehicle on Strathern Road.

By Neil Henderson, Laura Devlin and Bryan Copland
The bus on fire on Strathern Road. Image: Supplied
The bus on fire on Strathern Road. Image: Supplied

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze on a bus in Broughty Ferry.

Locals have reported hearing explosions and seeing large plumes of smoke coming from the Stagecoach East Scotland vehicle on Strathern Road.

It is not known how many people were on the bus at the time but all passengers are said to have escaped uninjured.

The road has been blocked while the blaze is brought under control.

‘The sky darkened – I thought a storm was coming’

One woman who lives close to the scene told The Courier: “I was putting the rubbish out and I noticed the sky had darkened.

“I thought it was away to be a thunderstorm – then I heard the bangs.

“I wasn’t expected to see this, though – the bus is a shell.

“I just hope everyone got off.”

Crews dousing the bus with water. Image: Craig Millar
Police blocking the road. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

Another onlooker told The Courier: “I saw a lot of firefighters and other emergency services at the scene as clouds of thick black smoke was coming from the bus.

“It was awful to watch. I hope nobody has been injured as it looked very serious indeed.”

One Facebook poster said they heard a “massive bang” as the incident unfolded.

Two crews tackle Broughty Ferry bus fire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received an alert at 2.30pm of a vehicle on fire on Strathern Road.

“Two appliances, one from Kingsway and a second from Macalpine Road stations, were dispatched and on arrival found a bus to be alight.

“Both crews remain at the scene.

“There are currently no reports of any injuries.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Due to a vehicle fire, road closures are in place on Strathern Road, Crawford Place, Fairfield Road and at Ralston Road in Broughty Ferry.

“Please use alternative routes and avoid the area.”

A series of Stagecoach East Scotland vehicles have caught fire in Tayside and Fife in recent years.

That included a blaze involving children travelling to school on the A90.

The cause of Wednesday’s fire has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident this afternoon.

“There are no reported injuries, and all passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicle.

“Safety is our number one priority, and we are currently investigating the circumstances involved.”

