‘Explosions’ heard as bus fire shuts Broughty Ferry road

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze on a bus in Broughty Ferry.

Locals have reported hearing explosions and seeing large plumes of smoke coming from the Stagecoach East Scotland vehicle on Strathern Road.

It is not known how many people were on the bus at the time but all passengers are said to have escaped uninjured.

The road has been blocked while the blaze is brought under control.

‘The sky darkened – I thought a storm was coming’

One woman who lives close to the scene told The Courier: “I was putting the rubbish out and I noticed the sky had darkened.

“I thought it was away to be a thunderstorm – then I heard the bangs.

“I wasn’t expected to see this, though – the bus is a shell.

“I just hope everyone got off.”

Another onlooker told The Courier: “I saw a lot of firefighters and other emergency services at the scene as clouds of thick black smoke was coming from the bus.

“It was awful to watch. I hope nobody has been injured as it looked very serious indeed.”

One Facebook poster said they heard a “massive bang” as the incident unfolded.

Two crews tackle Broughty Ferry bus fire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received an alert at 2.30pm of a vehicle on fire on Strathern Road.

“Two appliances, one from Kingsway and a second from Macalpine Road stations, were dispatched and on arrival found a bus to be alight.

“Both crews remain at the scene.

“There are currently no reports of any injuries.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Due to a vehicle fire, road closures are in place on Strathern Road, Crawford Place, Fairfield Road and at Ralston Road in Broughty Ferry.

“Please use alternative routes and avoid the area.”

A series of Stagecoach East Scotland vehicles have caught fire in Tayside and Fife in recent years.

That included a blaze involving children travelling to school on the A90.

The cause of Wednesday’s fire has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident this afternoon.

“There are no reported injuries, and all passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicle.

“Safety is our number one priority, and we are currently investigating the circumstances involved.”