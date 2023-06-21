Drone footage shows 150+ Travellers’ caravans on Perth’s South Inch for five-day Christian event

More than 150 caravans have plotted up on Perth’s South Inch for a five-day Christian Travellers event.

The gathering, which began on Sunday and finishes on Friday morning, is being organised by the Light and Life Missions evangelical movement.

The UK-wide group has its Perth church in Craigie Hall, Wilson Street.

A tent on Lesser South Inch is currently the venue for daily prayer, gospel and bible study classes. Baptisms are also taking place.

It is the third time the group has met in Perth after events in 2019 and 2022.

Drone footage on the group’s Facebook page shows the scale of the gathering.

Non travellers also welcome

“The event has been growing because we have been spreading the gospel and more people have come to Christ,” a spokesperson said.

“Travellers from all over the country are here but we accept everyone regardless of their culture or where they are from.

“Non travellers are welcome as well.”

Light and Life Missions has been running for 50 years.

“Our goal is to preach the gospel,” eh spokesperson added.

“We also speak to the wider community and do work for the homeless.

“People in Perth have been absolutely fine with us.

“We haven’t had any problems to speak of.

“Everyone has been really supportive.”