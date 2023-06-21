Man in court accused of killing Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward, who died a year after alleged attack

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a Dundee taxi driver.

Steven Greig, 43, is alleged to have killed Mark Ward, who died in April, a year after he fell to the ground and hit his head.

It is alleged he was pushed and kicked by Greig on Coupar Angus Road on April 6 last year.

Mr Ward succumbed to his injuries on April 5 this year at Ninewells.

Greig, of Charleston Drive, Dundee, has been accused of the culpable homicide of Mr Ward.

His solicitor Kevin Hampton made no plea or declaration on his behalf.

No application was made for bail and Greig was remanded in custody until his next appearance in court.

Family tributes to Mr Ward

Former NCR worker Mr Ward spent a year receiving full-time care after receiving devastating injuries.

He was initially treated on the scene by off-duty emergency personnel, before being rushed to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to brain injuries.

He remained a patient at the neurological ward, with round-the-clock care until his death at the age of 55.

Before he was injured, he had been planning a trip to Goa with his NCR pension.

Sister Hilary Money, 60, said: “Mark was a very intelligent guy.

“Mark was a doting uncle who was incredibly hard-working. He did so much for our parents, Jack and Muriel.

“As a family the whole thing has been a massive shock – from getting told in hospital that Mark would require 24/7 care to the significant impact it’s had on our parents.”

His other sister, Jacqueline Laing, 57, said: “The medical staff throughout all Mark’s care has been fantastic – they said the reason Mark survived was that his heart was strong.

“It feels very surreal knowing that Mark is gone.

“As a family there is some comfort knowing he is at peace now after what’s happened to him over the last year.

“Mark was an independent, fit and healthy guy and worked as a taxi driver throughout the pandemic.

“He was such a caring person and loved doing the school runs with the pupils at Kingspark School.”

