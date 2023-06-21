Man in court accused of killing Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward, who died a year after alleged attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Man in court accused of killing Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward, who died a year after alleged attack

Steven Greig was in court accused of the culpable homicide more than a year after Mr Ward suffered devastating injuries

By Paul Malik and Ross Gardiner
Greig is accused of killing driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Greig is accused of killing driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a Dundee taxi driver.

Steven Greig, 43, is alleged to have killed Mark Ward, who died in April, a year after he fell to the ground and hit his head.

It is alleged he was pushed and kicked by Greig on Coupar Angus Road on April 6 last year.

Mr Ward succumbed to his injuries on April 5 this year at Ninewells.

Greig, of Charleston Drive, Dundee, has been accused of the culpable homicide of Mr Ward.

His solicitor Kevin Hampton made no plea or declaration on his behalf.

No application was made for bail and Greig was remanded in custody until his next appearance in court.

Family tributes to Mr Ward

Former NCR worker Mr Ward spent a year receiving full-time care after receiving devastating injuries.

He was initially treated on the scene by off-duty emergency personnel, before being rushed to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to brain injuries.

He remained a patient at the neurological ward, with round-the-clock care until his death at the age of 55.

Before he was injured, he had been planning a trip to Goa with his NCR pension.

Sister Hilary Money, 60, said: “Mark was a very intelligent guy.

“Mark was a doting uncle who was incredibly hard-working. He did so much for our parents, Jack and Muriel.

“As a family the whole thing has been a massive shock – from getting told in hospital that Mark would require 24/7 care to the significant impact it’s had on our parents.”

Police at Coupar Angus Road in Dundee on April 6 2022.

His other sister, Jacqueline Laing, 57, said: “The medical staff throughout all Mark’s care has been fantastic – they said the reason Mark survived was that his heart was strong.

“It feels very surreal knowing that Mark is gone.

“As a family there is some comfort knowing he is at peace now after what’s happened to him over the last year.

“Mark was an independent, fit and healthy guy and worked as a taxi driver throughout the pandemic.

“He was such a caring person and loved doing the school runs with the pupils at Kingspark School.”

