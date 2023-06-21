Dundee firm behind Minecraft success wins Nintendo deal for new game

The Dundee gaming studio behind the global success of Minecraft has released its first self-published game.

4J Studios, which developed Minecraft for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo games consoles, has launched Manic Mechanics.

It is the first game to be both developed and published by the Dundee-based business, which helped Minecraft to more than one trillion YouTube views.

Dundee game launched at Nintendo event

The launch of the game was made on Wednesday at ‘Nintendo Direct’, the global showcase event watched by millions of gamers across the world.

Described as a “high-octane party game”, it is one of the few third-party games featured by Nintendo.

Manic Mechanics will be available on around 110 million Nintendo Switch consoles from July 13.

The Dundee firm’s game is now available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop.

In Manic Mechanics, up to four players pull on their overalls and head to Octane Isle, looking to make a name for themselves as travelling mechanics.

‘Fantastic start’ to new chapter

Chris van der Kuyl, chairman of 4J Studios, said: “When we decided to take 4J to the next level by publishing our own games, our aim was to create ‘games for everyone’.

“I don’t think we could have found a better way to start that journey than with Manic Mechanics.

“Manic Mechanics is great fun in single-player mode. But it really comes to life when you bring your friends and family into the chaos.”

Mr van der Kuyl added: “It’s been a huge hit in the studio for the past few months.

“I’m excited that we’re now finally able to let other people join in the fun. We can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction to this fantastic start to 4J’s next chapter.”

What to expect from Manic Mechanics

Players challenge the master mechanics who rule the island to prove their crew is worthy of joining the mechanics guild.

The aim of the game is to fix as many cars, trucks, choppers, tractors, mini-subs or even UFOs before time runs out.

The faster they work, the more chaos is unleashed. Intricate processes are hindered by fuel spills, exploding tyres, short-circuiting robots, stampeding cows and even alien abductions.