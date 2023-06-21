Dundee firm behind Minecraft success wins Nintendo deal for new game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee firm behind Minecraft success wins Nintendo deal for new game

4J Studios has worked for two years on the game, which will be available to 110 million Nintendo Switch owners.

By Gavin Harper
Chris van der Kuyl, who runs 4J Studios wth Paddy Burns. Image: DC Thomson.
Chris van der Kuyl, who runs 4J Studios wth Paddy Burns. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee gaming studio behind the global success of Minecraft has released its first self-published game.

4J Studios, which developed Minecraft for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo games consoles, has launched Manic Mechanics.

It is the first game to be both developed and published by the Dundee-based business, which helped Minecraft to more than one trillion YouTube views.

Dundee game launched at Nintendo event

The launch of the game was made on Wednesday at ‘Nintendo Direct’, the global showcase event watched by millions of gamers across the world.

Described as a “high-octane party game”, it is one of the few third-party games featured by Nintendo.

Manic Mechanics will be available on around 110 million Nintendo Switch consoles from July 13.

The Dundee firm’s game is now available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop.

In Manic Mechanics, up to four players pull on their overalls and head to Octane Isle, looking to make a name for themselves as travelling mechanics.

‘Fantastic start’ to new chapter

Chris van der Kuyl, chairman of 4J Studios, said: “When we decided to take 4J to the next level by publishing our own games, our aim was to create ‘games for everyone’.

“I don’t think we could have found a better way to start that journey than with Manic Mechanics.

“Manic Mechanics is great fun in single-player mode. But it really comes to life when you bring your friends and family into the chaos.”

Chairman of 4J Studios, Chris van der Kuyl.

Mr van der Kuyl added: “It’s been a huge hit in the studio for the past few months.

“I’m excited that we’re now finally able to let other people join in the fun. We can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction to this fantastic start to 4J’s next chapter.”

What to expect from Manic Mechanics

Players challenge the master mechanics who rule the island to prove their crew is worthy of joining the mechanics guild.

The aim of the game is to fix as many cars, trucks, choppers, tractors, mini-subs or even UFOs before time runs out.

Gameplay images from Manic Mechanics, the first self-published game by 4J Studios. Image: 4J Studios.

The faster they work, the more chaos is unleashed. Intricate processes are hindered by fuel spills, exploding tyres, short-circuiting robots, stampeding cows and even alien abductions.

