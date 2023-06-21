‘Me! From a cooncil hoose!’: Val McDermid ‘gobsmacked’ to receive Oxford University honorary degree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Me! From a cooncil hoose!’: Val McDermid ‘gobsmacked’ to receive Oxford University honorary degree

The Fife best-selling author said nobody was more amazed than she was to receive the honour.

By Claire Warrender
Val McDermid became a Doctor of Letters at Oxford University
Image: Supplied by Oxford University Images / John Cairns

Kirkcaldy-born crime novelist Val McDermid has declared herself “gobsmacked” to receive an honorary degree from Oxford University.

The best-selling author returned to her alma mater today where she became an honorary Doctor of Letters.

And she said she could not be more pleased to be recognised for her achievements.

Val McDermid was delighted to receive her honorary degree.
Image: Supplied by Oxford University Images / John Cairns

She added: “Nobody is more amazed than me. I’m frankly gobsmacked.”

McDermid began reading English at St Hilda’s College in 1972.

At just 16, she was one of the youngest in her class and was also the first student in the college to come from a Scottish state school.

And today she was among just eight people to be granted an honorary degree.

Other well-known names included historian Professor Sir Simon Schama, BBC international correspondent Lyce Doucet and former president of Chile Michelle Bachelet.

Already an honorary fellow

McDermid was accompanied to the ceremony by wife Professor Jo Sharpe, whom she married in 2016.

And she joined fellow-graduates in a parade through the city wearing full ceremonial dress – a scarlet robe with bronze trimmings and, despite some slight misgiving, a mortar board.

Val McDermid with the other honorary degree recipients.
Image: Supplied by Oxford University Images / John Cairns Date; 21/06/2023

She said: “I’m already an honorary fellow of the college, which I thought was amazing.

“I thought that’s as high as it would get – Me! From a cooncil hoose!

“It still seems a bit surprising but it’s in recognition of what I’ve achieved in my work and role as a public person.”

Val McDermid honorary degree follows best-sellers, singing and football

That work includes an award-winning career in journalism followed by 38 best-selling novels, some of which have been adapted for TV.

Her books have been translated into 40 languages and sold 18 million copies.

And she has a new novel, Past Lying, due out this year.

Val McDermid during the honorary degree ceremony
Image: Supplied by Oxford University Images / John Cairns

The author is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

And she is patron of the Scottish Book Trust.

In her spare time, she sings in the band Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers.

She hit the headlines last year when she severed ties with her beloved Raith Rovers football club in protest at their signing of David Goodwillie.

The striker was branded a rapist in a 2017 civil court case.

McDermid, a former Raith board member, has since started her own team – McDermid Ladies.

Oxford snobbery fears were unfounded

A former pupil of Kirkcaldy High School, McDermid feared she might face snobbery as she embarked on her Oxford degree.

She said previously: “I was told by my teachers people like us didn’t go to Oxford.

“Luckily I grew up in a family where I had been trained to think I was as good as anyone else, so I stuck my neck out.”

Her fears she would be looked down on were unfounded however, and she added: “The only social problem I had was that nobody could understand my accent.

“Once I’d learned to speak English, I was fine.”

The author has since said going to Oxford changed her life and contributed to her later success.

