Tayside and Fife businesses ‘named and shamed’ for not paying minimum wage 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside and Fife businesses ‘named and shamed’ for not paying minimum wage 

The businesses have responded to the rulings, with one admitting a mistake over laundry charges while another branded the decision a "farce".

By Gavin Harper
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Four Tayside and Fife businesses have been ‘named and shamed’ by the UK government for failing to pay minimum wage.

Perthshire luxury outdoor superstore House of Bruar is joined on the list by a Fife nursery, a Dundee car wash and a Fife bowling alley.

Investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) between 2017 and 2019 showed 202 firms across the UK failed to pay staff the minimum wage.

Tayside and Fife firms on HMRC list

  • The House of Bruar Limited, Blair Atholl
  • Tenpin (Scotland) Limited, trading as Pro Bowl, Glenrothes
  • Mrs Patricia Jervis, trading as Bumble Beez, Dunfermline
  • Sahara Global Ltd, trading as A1 Hand Car Wash, Dundee

House of Bruar managing director Patrick Birkbeck admitted there were “errors made” when it failed to pay £5,544 to 57 workers.

He said: “It came down to us running minibuses from Perth to House of Bruar and back.

“We charge £3 per journey for those – that is regardless of what people earn.

“For those on minimum wage, you then have to take that off an hourly rate, and that’s where we tripped up.

House of Bruar’s managing director Patrick Birkbeck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“For some people it was buses, and for others it was a weekly laundry charge. We charge £2.50 to wash their linen once a week.

“We held our hands up and we were completely transparent with HMRC.”

He said the firm also pays above minimum wage and has done “for a number of years”.

Dundee firm admits wages ‘oversight’

A1 Hand Car Wash, based at East Dock Street, failed to pay £1,088 to four workers.

Manager Imran Amir said it had been an “oversight”.

A1 Hand Car Wash in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.

He added: “We now employ a mix of full-time and part-time staff, and they all receive the minimum wage.”

Pro Bowl Glenrothes failed to pay £5,175 to one worker.

Kevin Sands, who runs the bowling alley, said the payments were for a former manager who has since left the business.

He branded the decision “a farce”.

Mr Sands said: “The law against businesses is a complete farce.

“We just have to let them get on with things. We can prove that we paid minimum wage at all our sites.”

Dunfermline’s Bumble Beez failed to pay £1,769 to seven workers. The business was also contacted for comment.

The firms named have since paid back what they owe to their staff. They have also faced financial penalties.

‘We will not see people short-changed’

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “We will not see people short-changed for their hard work.

“By naming the firms, we are underlining the fact that paying the national minimum wage is not optional – it’s a legal requirement.”

Malcolm Offord, UK Government Minister for Scotland.
Malcolm Offord, UK Government Minister for Scotland.

Kevin Hollinrake, the UK government’s minister for enterprise, markets and small business, said: “Paying the legal minimum wage is non-negotiable.

“All businesses, whatever their size, should know better than to short-change hard-working staff.

“We’re sending a clear message to the minority who ignore the law: pay your staff properly or you’ll face the consequences.”

More from The Courier

Neil Cunningham Dobson
Lost Titanic sub an 'accident waiting to happen', says St Andrews expert
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be…
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on…
Val McDermid became a Doctor of Letters at Oxford University
'Me! From a cooncil hoose!': Val McDermid 'gobsmacked' to receive Oxford University honorary degree
Chris van der Kuyl, who runs 4J Studios wth Paddy Burns. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee firm behind Minecraft success wins Nintendo deal for new game
Greig is accused of killing driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Man in court accused of killing Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward, who died a…
Travellers' caravans in South Inch, Perth.
Travellers park more than 130 caravans on Perth's South Inch without council permission
The wreckage of the bus destroyed by the fire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'Explosions' heard as bus fire shuts Broughty Ferry road
James McPake with latest signing Sam Fisher. Image: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher explains Dundee exit and the 'massive factor' behind Dunfermline return