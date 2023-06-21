David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on coaching role

David Larter beams with enthusiasm every time he mentions his beloved Montrose after an incredible 39-year link to the club.

And he will wear his heart on his sleeve next season after accepting an offer to become the club’s new goalkeeping coach at 63.

Larter’s incredible dedication to the cause will see him regularly undertake 620-mile roundtrips from his York base for training and games in Montrose.

But, as the club’s record appearance holder – with 432 appearances from 1984 to 1998 – it’s a challenge Larter has warmly embraced.

“When Stewart Petrie first asked me to take on the goalkeeping coach role I thought he was joking,” said Larter.

“We were at an awards dinner and I thought he’d had one too many shandies.

“In the cold light of day, I assumed it wouldn’t happen.

“But within ten or 15 minutes I had some of the directors coming up to me and congratulating me on my new role.

“I’ve been a club ambassador since 2018 but this is a huge honour.

“I’d do anything for Montrose. I love the club and have done for 39 years.

“I grew up a Hibernian fan but Montrose is my team now. They mean so much to me and if I can help with coaching I absolutely will.

“I live in York but I’m not thinking about the distance. I’ll slowly work my way up on a Thursday and get to training and home games.

“Away games are actually easier as a lot of the clubs are south of Stirling.

“I’m 63 and haven’t been hands on with keepers for 20 years but I got a taste for it when I stepped in for a game last year.

“You never lose it. I’m a positive guy and I love the club, I hope I can add something.”

David Larter says Stewart Petrie is a ‘connector’

Larter is full of praise for Petrie over how the club has transformed since his appointment in 2016.

Montrose have gone from the brink of relegation to the Highland League to challenging for promotion to the Championship.

They have also kept a happy ship with several players heading for testimonials.

Terry Masson celebrated his last year and Paul Watson is in the midst of his testimonial, with Graham Webster and Andrew Steeves close behind.

Larter added: “Stewart’s a connector.

“He makes everyone feel part of the club and I’ve never felt more attached than I do now.

“He called me last year when Ross Sinclair went back to St Johnstone and he was giving Ross Matthews his debut.

“When he started the call, for a split second he was going to ask me to play!

“I’d happily have put the gloves on but it was nice to be asked to help coach Ross.

“With Ross Matthews, Cammy Gill and Cammy Middleton we have three great keepers to work with.”