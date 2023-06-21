David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on coaching role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on coaching role

Larter is the Montrose record appearance holder and has strengthened his 39-year association with the club after becoming their new goalkeeper coach.

By Ewan Smith
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter (left) has taken over a new role as Montrose goalkeeping coach. Image: Montrose FC.

David Larter beams with enthusiasm every time he mentions his beloved Montrose after an incredible 39-year link to the club.

And he will wear his heart on his sleeve next season after accepting an offer to become the club’s new goalkeeping coach at 63.

Larter’s incredible dedication to the cause will see him regularly undertake 620-mile roundtrips from his York base for training and games in Montrose.

But, as the club’s record appearance holder – with 432 appearances from 1984 to 1998 – it’s a challenge Larter has warmly embraced.

“When Stewart Petrie first asked me to take on the goalkeeping coach role I thought he was joking,” said Larter.

David Larter is Montrose's all-time record appearance holder. Image: DC Thomson
David Larter played 432 times for Montrose. Image: DC Thomson

“We were at an awards dinner and I thought he’d had one too many shandies.

“In the cold light of day, I assumed it wouldn’t happen.

“But within ten or 15 minutes I had some of the directors coming up to me and congratulating me on my new role.

“I’ve been a club ambassador since 2018 but this is a huge honour.

“I’d do anything for Montrose. I love the club and have done for 39 years.

Ross Campbell and David Larter of Montrose FC
David Larter and Montrose assistant boss Ross Campbell. Image: Montrose FC.

“I grew up a Hibernian fan but Montrose is my team now. They mean so much to me and if I can help with coaching I absolutely will.

“I live in York but I’m not thinking about the distance. I’ll slowly work my way up on a Thursday and get to training and home games.

“Away games are actually easier as a lot of the clubs are south of Stirling.

“I’m 63 and haven’t been hands on with keepers for 20 years but I got a taste for it when I stepped in for a game last year.

“You never lose it. I’m a positive guy and I love the club, I hope I can add something.”

David Larter says Stewart Petrie is a ‘connector’

Stewart Petrie has been praised by David Larter. Image: SNS

Larter is full of praise for Petrie over how the club has transformed since his appointment in 2016.

Montrose have gone from the brink of relegation to the Highland League to challenging for promotion to the Championship.

They have also kept a happy ship with several players heading for testimonials.

Terry Masson celebrated his last year and Paul Watson is in the midst of his testimonial, with Graham Webster and Andrew Steeves close behind.

Larter added: “Stewart’s a connector.

“He makes everyone feel part of the club and I’ve never felt more attached than I do now.

“He called me last year when Ross Sinclair went back to St Johnstone and he was giving Ross Matthews his debut.

“When he started the call, for a split second he was going to ask me to play!

“I’d happily have put the gloves on but it was nice to be asked to help coach Ross.

“With Ross Matthews, Cammy Gill and Cammy Middleton we have three great keepers to work with.”

