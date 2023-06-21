Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be ‘great addition’ to backroom team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be ‘great addition’ to backroom team

The 51-year-old left Tannadice recently and replaces Elliott Parish.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe has been appointed as St Johnstone's head of goalkeeping. Image: SNS

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean believes new head of goalkeeping, Craig Hinchliffe, will be a “great addition” to his coaching staff.

The 51-year-old replaces Elliott Parish, who parted company with Saints a few days ago.

Hinchcliffe himself has recently left a job – with Dundee United.

His second spell at Tannadice only lasted 13 months after the Tangerines issued a short statement confirming his departure as “part of an ongoing restructuring process within the football department ahead of the 2023/24 season”.

Hinchliffe, whose playing career included spells with Arbroath, St Mirren and Partick Thistle, is a coach of vast experience.

As well as United (twice), he has been part of the backroom teams at Thistle, York City and Motherwell.

MacLean said: “We’ve done our due diligence.

“I know people who have worked with Craig and great reports have come back.

“I met up with him earlier this week and I liked what I heard.

“He’s got good experience – he’s been at Dundee United twice, Motherwell and York.

“I’m confident he’ll be a great addition to our coaching staff.”

Hinchliffe will meet the Saints players on Thursday, when pre-season starts.

