Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be ‘great addition’ to backroom team

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean believes new head of goalkeeping, Craig Hinchliffe, will be a “great addition” to his coaching staff.

The 51-year-old replaces Elliott Parish, who parted company with Saints a few days ago.

Hinchcliffe himself has recently left a job – with Dundee United.

His second spell at Tannadice only lasted 13 months after the Tangerines issued a short statement confirming his departure as “part of an ongoing restructuring process within the football department ahead of the 2023/24 season”.

Hinchliffe, whose playing career included spells with Arbroath, St Mirren and Partick Thistle, is a coach of vast experience.

As well as United (twice), he has been part of the backroom teams at Thistle, York City and Motherwell.

St Johnstone is delighted to confirm that Craig Hinchcliffe has today joined as the new Head of Goalkeeping. Hinchcliffe will start immediately and will help oversee the development of all Goalkeepers registered with the Club.#SJFC | @SPFL — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) June 21, 2023

MacLean said: “We’ve done our due diligence.

“I know people who have worked with Craig and great reports have come back.

“I met up with him earlier this week and I liked what I heard.

“He’s got good experience – he’s been at Dundee United twice, Motherwell and York.

“I’m confident he’ll be a great addition to our coaching staff.”

Hinchliffe will meet the Saints players on Thursday, when pre-season starts.