St Johnstone FC St Johnstone part company with goalkeeper Elliott Parish The Perth club now have a vacancy for goalkeeping coach at McDiarmid Park. By Eric Nicolson June 16 2023, 3.02pm St Johnstone part company with goalkeeper Elliott Parish Elliott Parish. Image: SNS. St Johnstone have parted company with goalkeeper Elliott Parish. The former Dundee man was at McDiarmid Park for four seasons. The first three-and-a-half of those were as back-up goalie, first to Zander Clark and then to Remi Matthews. And since Paul Mathers left for a job with the SFA, the 33-year-old has been Saints' goalkeeping coach. Elliott Parish has left St Johnstone with immediate effect. Everyone at St Johnstone wishes Elliott all the best in his future career and thanks him for his service. #SJFC | — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) June 16, 2023 He was out of contract and it remains to be seen whether the Perth club will now look to combine coaching and playing roles, as has been the case in the past. Ross Sinclair started the final two games of the Premiership campaign, having spent the first part of the season on loan at Montrose.