St Johnstone part company with goalkeeper Elliott Parish

St Johnstone have parted company with goalkeeper Elliott Parish.

The former Dundee man was at McDiarmid Park for four seasons.

The first three-and-a-half of those were as back-up goalie, first to Zander Clark and then to Remi Matthews.

And since Paul Mathers left for a job with the SFA, the 33-year-old has been Saints’ goalkeeping coach.

Elliott Parish has left St Johnstone with immediate effect. June 16, 2023

He was out of contract and it remains to be seen whether the Perth club will now look to combine coaching and playing roles, as has been the case in the past.

Ross Sinclair started the final two games of the Premiership campaign, having spent the first part of the season on loan at Montrose.