Dundee United confirm Liam Grimshaw signing as Championship squad build continues

Dundee United have snapped up Liam Grimshaw as their squad continues to take shape.

Right-back Grimshaw starred for Greenock Morton after signing a short-term deal at Cappielow between September of last year and the end of last season.

The ‘Ton had hoped to hang onto the 28-year-old, but were unable to come to an agreement, leaving the door open for United to swoop in.

Grim's up north ✅ pic.twitter.com/aMfyArtZi2 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 21, 2023

Grimshaw has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Tannadice.

After Ross Docherty’s arrival, Grimshaw is Jim Goodwin’s second signing of the week as the United manager continues to shape his squad for a tilt at the Championship.

Goodwin told Dundee United’s website: “Liam is a fantastic, versatile player who I have admired for many seasons, and we believe he’ll bring a different dynamic to the group.

“He possesses all the technical attributes needed to impose himself on matches in a variety of roles across the pitch, whilst also displaying aggression, bravery and strength in the defensive phase to solidify our backline.

“Another vital aspect of bringing Liam to the club is that we add another senior figure within the dressing room with very good leadership qualities – a crucial factor in our pursuit of promotion this season.”

An Englishman, Grimshaw came through the ranks at Manchester United before sealing a move to Preston North End in 2016.

From there, a successful loan spell at Motherwell led to a permanent switch and he become a fans’ favourite across a five-year spell, until his departure last summer.