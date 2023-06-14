Dundee United transfers: Jim Goodwin reveals summer priorities at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United transfers: Jim Goodwin reveals summer priorities at Tannadice

Tangerines boss Goodwin is pondering potential transfers to bolster his squad for the Championship.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin talked to the media at Tannadice on Tuesday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United need to recruit players who can handle everything the Championship will throw at them – including a gale at Gayfield.

The Tannadice boss is looking to bring in reinforcements following last season’s relegation to bolster the squad that has been retained at Tannadice.

Goodwin acknowledges that attracting new players to the club has become more difficult with United now outside the top tier.

However, the Irishman is determined to add only those new transfers who possess the right stuff.

Goodwin admitted: “It’s impossible to get away from the fact that Dundee United in the Premiership is a far more attractive proposition.

Jim Goodwin knows what he wants in terms of Dundee United transfers this summer. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“If you’re trying to recruit from down south or abroad, players know how big this club is and want to come and play in the Scottish Premiership.

“There is a slight adjustment in terms of what the potential targets now look like.

“I do think we’ve retained a lot of very good players who underperformed last season, and are all quite open and honest enough to hold their hands up and admit it.

“But I believe the players we have retained are more than good enough to go and get the job done this season.

“The ones we’re going to bring in are the types of characters we need, who can go to venues like Arbroath in November when it’s blowing a gale, or up to Inverness.

“Guys who have a little bit of experience in this Championship, who have got out of it in the past or have won the league in the past and can enhance the group.”

Summit with chairman and chief executive

Transfers aren’t the only point of discussion at Tannadice this summer.

Goodwin, along with the club’s owner Mark Ogren and chief executive Luigi Capuano, held a lengthy post-mortem at the end of last season, analysing exactly what went wrong over the course of the campaign.

And the manager revealed changes are already being implemented in a bid to rectify the mistakes.

The 41-year-old said: “I had a really good conversation with the chairman and the chief exec. We spent a full day pretty much analysing the season from start to finish.

“We acknowledged there have been mistakes made and that there are things we need to improve on.

“All of those are being implemented now as we speak.

“The recruitment side is one part of it but there are other areas as well where we need to improve on.

“Defensively, of course, we have to work extremely hard on that side of things as well because that was a huge factor in last season.

“The amount of goals we conceded was unacceptable. That’s something we’ll be working very, very hard on during pre-season.”

Jim Goodwin is ready for the challenge of leading Dundee United back to the Premiership. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Goodwin will also be working hard to hammer home the message to his players that they must cope with a huge burden of expectation as the biggest club – and potential scalp – in the Championship.

The manager stated: “It is a big adjustment in terms of last season where we were fighting for our lives at the bottom of the table, a relegation dogfight.

“I’m not saying this expecting it to be easy because we know it’s not, we know how challenging it’s going to be.

“Every opposition will raise their game against Dundee United, whether it’s coming here to Tannadice – a lot of those players might not have played here in the big stadium and big atmosphere.

“Whenever we go on the road, we know we’ll bring 2,500-3,000 fans with us. That will generate a brilliant atmosphere and encourage the opposition to raise their game against us.

“We have to adapt to that pretty quickly and that kind of message will be drilled into the players from day one of pre-season – the level of expectation is there, we are expected to go and win the league.”

