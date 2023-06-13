Jim Goodwin: Only promotion will restore lost Dundee United pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin: Only promotion will restore lost Dundee United pride

Dundee United manager knows there is only one way to make up for last season's relegation.

By Neil Robertson
Jim Goodwin knows only one outcome will be acceptable to Dundee United fans this season.
Jim Goodwin knows only one outcome will be acceptable to Dundee United fans this season.

Jim Goodwin is determined to take Dundee United straight back to the Premiership – and quickly restore some lost pride.

The Tannadice manager is working hard behind the scenes as he prepares for life in the Championship following last season’s bitterly-disappointing relegation.

Goodwin aims to ensure United’s stay outside the top tier will be as brief as possible.

However, while the Irishman knows his players will now have to adjust to the huge burden of expectation as the biggest team in the Championship, he is determined they will handle the pressure and help bring back a key quality to the club.

Goodwin admitted: “I think pride is a big word. That is something we need to restore.

“Everybody was hurting at how the season ended.

Dejected Jim Goodwin on touchline at Fir Park.
Goodwin cut a dejected figure as Dundee United lost their final match of the season to Motherwell.

“Dundee United are one of the biggest clubs in the country with a really rich history and we let ourselves down last season, it is as simple as that.

“This season in the Championship we will be the biggest club in the league.

“We will be the big fish, if you like and there is a huge level of expectation on us to go and win the league, to bounce back at the first opportunity.

“The last time Dundee United were in the Championship it took four seasons to get out of it.

“We can’t afford for that to happen again so we have to make sure we get all those fine details sorted out quickly during this break that we have.

“Like any manager out there, we want to entertain the fans, especially here at Tannadice.

“We want to give the supporters a team they enjoy coming to watch first and foremost but we need to restore a bit of pride in the club as well.”

Fan commitment must be repaid

Goodwin admitted that United’s woes last season were caused by a combination of factors but now he wants to make amends – especially for the fans who stood by the team through thick and thin.

The 41-year-old added: “There are a number of departments that have underperformed, particularly on the football side of things.

“If there is an element of the club that didn’t underperform last season, it was the support from the fans that we got.

“They turned out in their droves, week after week when the team was struggling at the bottom of the table.

“We really owe them and need to repay them this season for their commitment.”

The United squad return for pre-season next week but one player has already been back at the club’s St Andrews training base – Tony Watt.

The striker is going through rehab following surgery on an ankle injury sustained while on loan at St Mirren last season.

Tony Watt has started injury rehab with Dundee United.

Watt was farmed out after falling out of favour under previous boss Liam Fox but Goodwin insists the 29-year-old will start with a clean slate under him.

The manager said: “Tony is recovering from ankle surgery so it was a disappointing end to the season for him on loan at St Mirren.

“He is under contract so will be part of the playing squad when he comes back.

“Tony had a brilliant season the year before last, that’s why Dundee United brought him here.

“Last season things didn’t pan out the way he would have liked but it’s a fresh start for everyone as far as I’m concerned.

“I want to see exactly what players are committed to the club going forward.

Those who are, we want them to stay.”

‘Tough but enjoyable’ pre-season in store

Goodwin is determined to hone his players’ fitness levels to their sharpest during what he believes will be a tough but enjoyable pre-season.

He stated: “We are back on the 22nd. Pre-season is not like 20 years ago when I was doing it – there won’t be too many players at the side of the pitch throwing up, I would imagine.

“But it will be tough, it will be physical, it will be hard work.

“I think it is the most crucial time and the most important of the season because that’s where you can really hone in on the fitness levels of the players.

“That’s something that I have always been big on as a player and more so now as a manager.

“It will be tough but hopefully enjoyable as well.”

