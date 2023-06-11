Tony Watt declares ‘I don’t hold grudges’ and lays out Dundee United comeback timeline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt has declared “I don’t hold grudges” after targeting the first game of the Championship campaign for his Dundee United comeback.

The 29-year-old fell out of favour at Tannadice last term and spent the second half of the campaign on loan with St Mirren, scoring once in 11 appearances.

Watt spoke openly of his dissatisfaction with the lack of opportunities he was afforded during the reign of ex-United head coach Liam Fox. Indeed, he suggested that he would “love” to return the Buddies.

However, Watt remains contracted to the Terrors until the summer of 2025 and, just a fortnight after teasing that “I know where I’ll be (next season)”, he insisted that his full focus is on a United comeback.

Watt was speaking during his series of vlogs on YouTube, which document his recovery from injury.

“Whatever in the past has happened,” said Watt. “I don’t hold any grudges.

“I’ll be aiming to get myself fit for the first (Championship) game of the season. I’ll miss all the Premier Sports Cup games due to injury.

“My time at St Mirren is up and now I’m back at Dundee United. A lot of things have changed.

“Get myself fit; get back in the starting 11 and we take it from there.”

Target

Watt’s 2022/23 campaign was ended prematurely after suffering an ankle knock which required surgery.

The former Motherwell, Celtic and Hearts marksman has now embarked upon his rehabilitation process following the minor procedure, starting with a check-up back at United’s St Andrew’s base.

“There’s another 10 weeks of rehab left but Marsh (Marcin Szostak) checked me over and everything looked good,” said Watt.

“There was a little bit of swelling, which is normal, but the ankle is moving well.”