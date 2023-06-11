Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Watt declares ‘I don’t hold grudges’ and lays out Dundee United comeback timeline

Watt has started his rehab programme back at United's St Andrew's base

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt in action. Image: Shutterstock

Tony Watt has declared “I don’t hold grudges” after targeting the first game of the Championship campaign for his Dundee United comeback.

The 29-year-old fell out of favour at Tannadice last term and spent the second half of the campaign on loan with St Mirren, scoring once in 11 appearances.

Watt spoke openly of his dissatisfaction with the lack of opportunities he was afforded during the reign of ex-United head coach Liam Fox. Indeed, he suggested that he would “love” to return the Buddies. 

There was a little bit of swelling, which is normal, but the ankle is moving well.

Tony Watt

However, Watt remains contracted to the Terrors until the summer of 2025 and, just a fortnight after teasing that “I know where I’ll be (next season)”, he insisted that his full focus is on a United comeback.

Watt was speaking during his series of vlogs on YouTube, which document his recovery from injury.

Tony Watt is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS

“Whatever in the past has happened,” said Watt. “I don’t hold any grudges.

“I’ll be aiming to get myself fit for the first (Championship) game of the season. I’ll miss all the Premier Sports Cup games due to injury.

“My time at St Mirren is up and now I’m back at Dundee United. A lot of things have changed.

“Get myself fit; get back in the starting 11 and we take it from there.”

Target

Watt’s 2022/23 campaign was ended prematurely after suffering an ankle knock which required surgery.

The former Motherwell, Celtic and Hearts marksman has now embarked upon his rehabilitation process following the minor procedure, starting with a check-up back at United’s St Andrew’s base.

“There’s another 10 weeks of rehab left but Marsh (Marcin Szostak) checked me over and everything looked good,” said Watt.

“There was a little bit of swelling, which is normal, but the ankle is moving well.”

