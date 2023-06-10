JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must ensure Championship ‘vacation’ does not become ‘long, painful’ stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must ensure Championship ‘vacation’ does not become ‘long, painful’ stay

The Tangerines will know only too well the risks of getting marooned outside the top flight.

Jim Goodwin will aim to bring Dundee United straight back up to the Premiership. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Listening to my old BBC colleague Derek Rae commentate on Hamburg’s Bundesliga relegation play-off in midweek, the harsh truth that the football world doesn’t owe any club a living really hit home.

I thought of Dundee United’s plight, where, for a brief spell early in Jim Godwin’s reign, it looked like the drop might be avoided.

I remember wandering through the west end of Glasgow from the BBC club in the early hours many years ago with Derek after his leaving party, as he went off to pursue his career abroad.

He described Hamburg in midweek as once regarded as “un-relegate-able” in Germany, yet they’ve spent five years in the second tier.

They’re a huge club, evidenced by the crowd of 67,000 at their game at the Volksparkstadion v VFB Stuttgart which saw them consigned to another season out of the Bundesliga.

Former European Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup winners, they’ve planned for a return to the top tier but also for remaining in the second.

United will presumably have done the same, because a quick return from relegation is anything but guaranteed.

With promoted Dunfermline making good signings, Partick Thistle running Ross County close in the play-offs, Inverness giving Celtic a decent run for their money in the Scottish Cup Final, and a clutch of others who’ll see the Tannadice club as a big scalp, United face a tough season.

They can’t afford to suffer another long barren period in the Championship without serious damage to their long-term future.

A lengthy spell out of the Premiership would make it tougher to attract and retain players.

It would also make it more difficult to sustain a strong youth system, because the best kids want to go to a successful club and, of course, within the Dundee area Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues will be more attractive than before to young prospects as a top tier outfit.

Dangers of becoming yo-yo club

A sustained period outwith the top flight will test Mark Ogren’s pockets and patience, and a chunk of the big season ticket base built-up painstakingly might drift away if the team struggles for a prolonged spell.

The dangers of becoming a yo-yo club, up for a season or two and down for a few years, would be debilitating, and a threat to stability.

The task ahead for those charged with making relegation a one-season wonder is formidable.

Dundee bounced back in one leap, but it was touch and go all the way and manager Gary Bowyer paid the price, despite getting them over the finish line.

There are no guarantees that United will achieve an immediate return.

Dundee United will need top players to dig deep in the Championship. Image: SNS

Signing the right type of player and getting rid of deadwood is crucial.

‘Billy Big Timers’ won’t fit the bill; the Championship is no place for showboaters and flannel merchants.

Graft, grit and guts are the commodities needed to bounce back to the top.

If Jim Goodwin can locate enough new faces with those qualities, United’s stay downstairs may be short.

If he can’t, their vacation from the top could turn into a long, painful absence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Craig Conway reveals failed attempt at Dundee United comeback
Carljohan Eriksson leaves Dundee United on a permanent deal
Dundee, Dundee United and Fife derby handed TV dates as full Viaplay Cup schedule…
5 Dundee United players who could benefit from Championship fresh start under Jim Goodwin
PODCAST: Impressive Dundee signings, St Johnstone takeover latest and all quiet at Tannadice
Dundee United Viaplay Cup draw in full as early showdown with Championship rival looms
Dundee United bound for Hampden as Queen's Park confirm home ground for Championship campaign
Watch former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld seal Vancouver Whitecaps championship glory with ice-cool…
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone discover League Cup seedings ahead of group stage…
Former Dundee United coach links up with Karim Benzema following Frenchman's £258 MILLION Saudi…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]