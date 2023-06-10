Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Emergency response after fire close to Dunfermline war memorial

Fire crews alerted after neighbour spots smoke coming from behind the memorial

By Neil Henderson and Chloe Burrell
Police and firefighters called to Dunfermline War Memorial. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson & Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Police are investigating after a fire was started close to Dunfermline war memorial on Friday evening.

Fire crews and police descended on Monastery Street just yards from the historic Dunfermline Abbey shortly after 10pm.

It was in response to reports of smoke coming from behind the memorial.

A fire was discovered in Pittencrieff Park, adjacent to the memorial and extinguished by firefighters.

Dunfermline War Memorial. Image: Neil Henderson

Neighbour raised the alarm

One Monastery Mews resident, who asked not to named, said she saw smoke rising from behind the memorial.

She added: “Police and a fire engine were here very quickly after a neighbour had spotted smoke and raised the alarm.

“I saw several firefighters running past and looking around the memorial.

“One officer later said it had been a rubbish that had been burning.

Dunfermline War Memorial on Monastery Street. Image: Neil Henderson

“With the ground being so dry after weeks without rain residents are just thankful that it didn’t spread.”

Smoke spotted rising from behind the war memorial

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed that a fire of burn rubbish was located and put out by officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline shortly after 10.05pm on Friday, 9 June.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and no one was injured.”

Just 24 hours police charged a 36-year-old man in connection with a fire at a flat on Chalmers Street in the city.

 

