Emergency response after fire close to Dunfermline war memorial

Police are investigating after a fire was started close to Dunfermline war memorial on Friday evening.

Fire crews and police descended on Monastery Street just yards from the historic Dunfermline Abbey shortly after 10pm.

It was in response to reports of smoke coming from behind the memorial.

A fire was discovered in Pittencrieff Park, adjacent to the memorial and extinguished by firefighters.

Neighbour raised the alarm

One Monastery Mews resident, who asked not to named, said she saw smoke rising from behind the memorial.

She added: “Police and a fire engine were here very quickly after a neighbour had spotted smoke and raised the alarm.

“I saw several firefighters running past and looking around the memorial.

“One officer later said it had been a rubbish that had been burning.

“With the ground being so dry after weeks without rain residents are just thankful that it didn’t spread.”

Smoke spotted rising from behind the war memorial

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed that a fire of burn rubbish was located and put out by officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline shortly after 10.05pm on Friday, 9 June.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and no one was injured.”

Just 24 hours police charged a 36-year-old man in connection with a fire at a flat on Chalmers Street in the city.