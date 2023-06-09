Man, 36, charged in connection with Dunfermline flat blaze

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with fire at a property in Dunfermline on Wednesday.

Two fire crews were despatched to Chalmers Street in the city shortly after 10pm after reports of a fire in an first floor flat.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police later said the blaze was being treated as wilful and launched an investigation.

Now they have confirmed that a man has been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire on Chalmers Street, Dunfermline.

“The incident took place around 10.10pm on Wednesday.

“He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, 12 June, 2023.”