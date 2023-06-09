Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Man, 36, charged in connection with Dunfermline flat blaze

Two fire crews were despatched to Chalmers Street in the city late on Wednesday evening

By Neil Henderson
The fire was at a property on Chalmers Street, Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with fire at a property in Dunfermline on Wednesday.

Two fire crews were despatched to Chalmers Street in the city shortly after 10pm after reports of a fire in an first floor flat.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police later said the blaze was being treated as wilful and launched an investigation.

Now they have confirmed that a man has been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire on Chalmers Street, Dunfermline.

“The incident took place around 10.10pm on Wednesday.

“He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, 12 June, 2023.”

