Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dunfermline flat

Police have launched an investigation after a deliberate fire at a property in Dunfermline.

Firefighters were called to Chalmers Street in the Fife city shortly after 10pm on Wednesday.

Two crews from the Dunfermline station attended the incident and were on the scene for more than an hour.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Police are now treating the fire as ‘wilful’ and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Officers have ‘positive line of inquiry’ into Chalmers Street fire

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.10pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a fire in the Chalmers Street area of Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.

“There are no reported injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called to Chalmers Street in Dunfermline at 10.03pm.

“Two crews from the Dunfermline station were sent.

“We left the scene at 11.21pm.”