20 great pictures from Strathmore junior Highland Games at Glamis Castle

Ancient Glamis Castle has hosted the young pretenders to Scotland’s highland games crown.

On Friday, 300 youngsters from local primary schools gathered at the 650-year-old Angus landmark.

They energetically took on a range of events as a warm-up to Strathmore Highland Games, which takes place at the castle on Sunday.

Well established warm-up

The junior event is a now traditional scene-setter to the main event.

It has been organised by the games committee since 2015 in a bid to grow the sport’s grass roots.

And its popularity has grown to feature other local events in a packed week for the organisers.

Friday’s gathering involved pupils from the Glamis cluster primary schools.

Dundee City Pipe Band opened proceedings and Highland dancers added to the flavour of the event.

Highland heavies Brett Hampton and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar gave the youngsters some expert advice on top technique.

Praise for pupils

Lorna Cochrane of Strathmore Games says it’s become an annual highlight for local primaries.

They work with Angus Active Schools to bring the event together.

“All of the children who take part are an absolute credit to their schools, their parents and carers,” said Lorna.

“It’s really exciting for the Glamis cluster children to be able to come down to the castle where the games will be held on Sunday and have such a fun day.

“We have also held other mini games at Northmuir and Southmuir primary in Kirriemuir.

“And we had 15 teams for a separate primary schools tug o’ war competition on the main games field in front of the castle.

“It’s a really hard fought event and this year it was Isla Primary who came out on top against Southmuir.”

She added: “It’s a really busy week for us, but well worth it to see the children’s reaction – they love it.

“We’re grateful to all the schools and everyone else who helps make it a success.

“It sets us up really well for Sunday, so we’re hoping the crowds turn out again after a record year in 2022.”

You can buy tickets online for the Strathmore Games on Sunday.

Events get underway at 10am and the games are officially opened at noon.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the action at the junior gathering.