20 great pictures from Strathmore junior Highland Games at Glamis Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

20 great pictures from Strathmore junior Highland Games at Glamis Castle

Local primary schools took part in the gathering as a warm-up to the main Strathmore Highland Games at the Angus landmark on Sunday.

Glamis P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie, 5, gets a lift on the blood stane from Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Glamis P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie, 5, gets a lift on the blood stane from Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Ancient Glamis Castle has hosted the young pretenders to Scotland’s highland games crown.

On Friday, 300 youngsters from local primary schools gathered at the 650-year-old Angus landmark.

They energetically took on a range of events as a warm-up to Strathmore Highland Games, which takes place at the castle on Sunday.

Well established warm-up

The junior event is a now traditional scene-setter to the main event.

It has been organised by the games committee since 2015 in a bid to grow the sport’s grass roots.

And its popularity has grown to feature other local events in a packed week for the organisers.

Friday’s gathering involved pupils from the Glamis cluster primary schools.

Strathmore junior games at Glamis castle.
Determination on the faces of P7 youngsters in the tug o’ war event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dundee City Pipe Band opened proceedings and Highland dancers added to the flavour of the event.

Highland heavies Brett Hampton and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar gave the youngsters some expert advice on top technique.

Praise for pupils

Lorna Cochrane of Strathmore Games says it’s become an annual highlight for local primaries.

They work with Angus Active Schools to bring the event together.

“All of the children who take part are an absolute credit to their schools, their parents and carers,” said Lorna.

“It’s really exciting for the Glamis cluster children to be able to come down to the castle where the games will be held on Sunday and have such a fun day.

Junior highland games at Glamis Castle.
One P1 pupil gives the shot put his best shot. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We have also held other mini games at Northmuir and Southmuir primary in Kirriemuir.

“And we had 15 teams for a separate primary schools tug o’ war competition on the main games field in front of the castle.

“It’s a really hard fought event and this year it was Isla Primary who came out on top against Southmuir.”

She added: “It’s a really busy week for us, but well worth it to see the children’s reaction – they love it.

“We’re grateful to all the schools and everyone else who helps make it a success.

Assault course at Strathmore junior highland games.
An assault course is part of the junior games. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It sets us up really well for Sunday, so we’re hoping the crowds turn out again after a record year in 2022.”

You can buy tickets online for the Strathmore Games on Sunday.

Events get underway at 10am and the games are officially opened at noon.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the action at the junior gathering.

Junior highland games at Glamis.
Tackling the weighted ball requires speed and strength.
Caber toss at Glamis junior highland games.
Brett Hampton supervises the perfect caber toss from Glamis P1 youngster Harry Davey.
Glamis junior highland games.
Ready for launch.
Junior highland games at Glamis Castle.
Give it some welly.
Assualt course at Strathmore junior highland games.
Eyes on the prize.
Tyre rolling at Strathmore junior highland games at Glamis Castle.
No tiring these youngsters out.
Blood stand at Glamis Castle for junior highland games.
Glamis School P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie takes a seat on the blood stane with Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones on Valhalla Gym in Forfar.
Assault course at Strathmore junior highland games.
Out of the net and dash for the line.
Welly throwing at Strathmore junior highland games.
P7 welly-throwing.
Caber tossing at Strathmore junior games.
It’s all in the technique.
Strathmore junior games at Glamis.
A barrel of fun for the youngsters.
Caber tossing at Strathmore junior highland games.
Tucked in and ready for the caber toss.
Tug o' war at Strathmore junior highland games.
Heave ho!
Glamis primary school at Strathmore junior highland games.
The finish line in sight.
Glamis five-year-old Sandy McKenzie adds a few extra pounds to the blood stane for Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones.
Strathmore junior games at Glamis Castle.
Glamis P1 pupil Harry Davey is a highland games star in the making.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Glamis P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie, 5, gets a lift on the blood stane from Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Temperatures to soar to 21C in Fife as wildfire warning issued
Glamis P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie, 5, gets a lift on the blood stane from Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tayside businesses brand deposit return scheme 'such a waste'
Glamis P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie, 5, gets a lift on the blood stane from Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Four people hospitalised after two-car crash closes A933 north of Arbroath
Glamis P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie, 5, gets a lift on the blood stane from Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Newtyle houses on old church glebe recommended for planning green light
Glamis P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie, 5, gets a lift on the blood stane from Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pensioner fighting for life after 'serious' Arbroath crash
Glamis P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie, 5, gets a lift on the blood stane from Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Drug-addled couple passed out in car after travelling half a mile in Brechin, thought…
Glamis P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie, 5, gets a lift on the blood stane from Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Forfar was missed out in consultation blunder over 400kV 'super pylons' project, SSEN admits
Glamis P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie, 5, gets a lift on the blood stane from Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How full is your Angus school? The shape of pupil rolls in local primaries…
Pylon protester Ken Allison in a field near his Brechin home.
STEVE FINAN: Angus pylons protesters have been failed by politicians
2
Glamis P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie, 5, gets a lift on the blood stane from Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former Kirriemuir RBS branch takes on crucial new food and clothing bank role