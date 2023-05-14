Strathmore Games aiming high after record year as Highland gathering season gets into full swing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strathmore Games aiming high after record year as Highland gathering season gets into full swing

Organisers of the summer event at Glamis Castle were rewarded with a bumper turnout as visitors flocked back following the pandemic.

By Graham Brown
Strathmore Highland Games chairman Alan Wood and Brett Hampton of Valhalla Gym give young Marshall Cochrane a bit of encouragement with the caber. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Strathmore Highland Games chairman Alan Wood and Brett Hampton of Valhalla Gym give young Marshall Cochrane a bit of encouragement with the caber. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Strathmore Highland Games is banking on another record-breaking event this summer after a remarkable return from the pandemic.

Last June, the long-standing event was rewarded with its biggest ever crowd in the grounds of Glamis Castle.

The opening gathering of Scotland’s summer season is being held at Gourock this weekend.

Blackford has its traditional place as the first Courier country games on May 27.

But Strathmore committee’s attention is entirely focused on Sunday June 11.

Post-pandemic uncertainty

Games official Lorna Cochrane said: “2022 was such an unknown after the pandemic.

“We were coming back from two years away because of Covid.

“There had been so much impact on the calendar and some games sadly didn’t return at all.

“And the games are all about visitors – if they don’t come then that’s it.

“So we were all a bit fearful of how things might turn out, but we couldn’t have been more delighted.

Strathmore Highland Games takes place at Glamis Castle.
Games chairman Alan Wood, Marshall Cochrane and Brett Hampton who is supporting the Highland strongman event look forward to June 11. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Speaking to people on the day, there were so many who had never been to a highland games before.

“It’s when folk see it and feel the atmosphere that they really get what a games is all about.”

A crowd of around 2,500 spectators soaked up the spectacle.

International influx

Many were back in Scotland from important tourist markets including the USA, Australia and across Europe.

Lorna added: “Hopefully, despite everything that is going on for families right now, we’ll see another big crowd.

“We’ve not increased our ticket prices again – you can’t ask folk for more when everyone is trying so hard to survive on what they’ve got.

“We learned lessons from having the biggest crowd we’ve ever seen and hopefully those will go into making it a really good day out for families.”

Cyclists at Strathmore Highland Games.
Back on track in 2022. Image: Paul Reid

And there’s no shortage of confidence in the vendors who will fill the games field to keep the crowds fed and watered.

“Our stalls have been full for weeks and there’s a waiting list.

“It’s a great position to be in – we just need the weather and another record crowd.”

Alongside the demands of putting together the main event, Lorna also leads Strathmore’s drive to grow the sport’s grass roots.

It involves bringing hundreds of local primary school children together for mini highland games as a warm-up to the big weekend.

