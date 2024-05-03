‘Brexit wasn’t a Highway to Hell’: Rock chick Penny Mordaunt Bonfest banter as Kirrie AC/DC festival kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Brexit wasn’t a Highway to Hell’: Rock chick Penny Mordaunt Bonfest banter as Kirrie AC/DC festival kicks off

Kirriemuir's annual celebration of AC/DC's Bon Scott brings fans of the band from around the globe and even reached the benches of the House of Commons.

By Graham Brown
AC/DC fans gather in Kirrie Square for the first day of Bonfest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
AC/DC fans gather in Kirrie Square for the first day of Bonfest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The AC/DC family has arrived in Kirriemuir from around the world for Bonfest.

And as the Angus mercury finally rose, things were hotting up too for a weekend of rock remembering baker’s son Bon Scott.

Kirrie’s population will swell with the arrival of thousands of fans from around the world.

They come from as far afield as the US and South America. And, of course, Australia where Scott met Glasgow brothers Angus and Malcolm Young and joined the band on its high octane ride to fame.

This year’s Bonfest comes as AC/DC prepare for their Power Up tour which kicks off in Germany later this month.

The three-day Kirrie festival is staged by DD8 Music charity.

Angus Council has a lorry called Bin Scott after the AC DC frontman from Kirriemuir.
Angus Council’s Bin Scott refuse lorry at the Bon statue on Bellies Brae in Kirrie. Image: Supplied

Headline bands fill the main arena just south of the town.

But town pubs will be buzzing for a weekend of music sessions.

And the Long Way to the Top recreation of the band’s most famous video will once again be a highlight as a truck tours the town centre on Saturday afternoon with a live band blasting out the hit.

Fans honouring the famous frontman at the Bellies Brae statue were amused by the sight of an Angus Council refuse lorry with the name Bin Scott.

Angus MP salutes those about to rock Kirrie

And Bonfest banter even reached the benches of Westminster.

Posting on X, Angus MP Dave Doogan highlighted the event in a question to House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt.

The SNP MP said: “As a child of the 70s, I’m certain the Leader of the House will value and remember fondly the performances of AC/DC.

“She may not know, however, that AC/DC frontman Bon Scott is no less than a child of Angus – Kirriemuir in particular.

Kirriemuir postbox topper for Bonfest.
A natty knitted postbox topper in Kirrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’m certain the Leader of the House will wish to welcome the Bonfest festival this weekend, wish them every success and congratulate DD8 Music on the promotion of this tremendous international music festival.”

He used the rock reference to call for a parliamentary debate on the challenges faced by UK musicians performing in the EU and vice versa post-Brexit.

In a nod to one of the band’s biggest tracks, Ms Mordaunt replied: “He will not be surprised that I’m going to disagree with his characterisation that the UK’s choice to leave the European Union was in fact a Highway to Hell.

“But I wish everyone involved in what sounds like a very jolly festival our congratulations and I hope a good time is had by all.”

Courier photographer Kim Cessford joined the rock’n’roll train in Kirrie. 

Bonfest AC/DC festival in Kirriemuir.
Chris Wilson and Ian Birnie from Wrexham tuck into a Forfar Bridie before some Kirrie rock.
Kirriemuir Bonfest AC/DC festival
Claire Reid and Lynn Whitelaw of the Barber Hut in Kirrie ready to rock.
Fans at Bonfest main arena in Kirriemuir.
Donna Scobie, Donna Kirkpatrick, Louise Lochrie and Jordan Scobie at the festival site.
Bonfest fans in Kirriemuir town centre for the annual AC/DC celebration.
DD8 Film and Camera Club team (from left) Gayle Blackie, Alec Donnelly, Chloe Robinson, Gary Cantwell and Ben Fothergill and (front) Craig Cantwell in Kirrie Square.
Fans at Bonfest AC/DC festival in Kirriemuir.
Anna Lees, Dylan Swales, Rachael Lees and (front) Mark Lees enjoy the Kirrie sunshine.
Kirriemuir welcomes fans for AC/DC Bonfest tribute.
James Hay sporting a Bon Scott wig at the Barber's Hut in Kirrie.
Kirriemuir AC/DC enjoy Bonfest.
Musicians Ali and Joe McGinty from St Monans look forward to their weekend.
AC/DC fans flock to Kirriemuir for Bonfest.
It’s a long way to the top….of the Roods.

 

Conversation