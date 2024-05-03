‘Brexit wasn’t a Highway to Hell’: Rock chick Penny Mordaunt Bonfest banter as Kirrie AC/DC festival kicks off

The AC/DC family has arrived in Kirriemuir from around the world for Bonfest.

And as the Angus mercury finally rose, things were hotting up too for a weekend of rock remembering baker’s son Bon Scott.

Kirrie’s population will swell with the arrival of thousands of fans from around the world.

They come from as far afield as the US and South America. And, of course, Australia where Scott met Glasgow brothers Angus and Malcolm Young and joined the band on its high octane ride to fame.

This year’s Bonfest comes as AC/DC prepare for their Power Up tour which kicks off in Germany later this month.

The three-day Kirrie festival is staged by DD8 Music charity.

Headline bands fill the main arena just south of the town.

But town pubs will be buzzing for a weekend of music sessions.

And the Long Way to the Top recreation of the band’s most famous video will once again be a highlight as a truck tours the town centre on Saturday afternoon with a live band blasting out the hit.

Fans honouring the famous frontman at the Bellies Brae statue were amused by the sight of an Angus Council refuse lorry with the name Bin Scott.

Angus MP salutes those about to rock Kirrie

And Bonfest banter even reached the benches of Westminster.

Posting on X, Angus MP Dave Doogan highlighted the event in a question to House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt.

The SNP MP said: “As a child of the 70s, I’m certain the Leader of the House will value and remember fondly the performances of AC/DC.

“She may not know, however, that AC/DC frontman Bon Scott is no less than a child of Angus – Kirriemuir in particular.

“I’m certain the Leader of the House will wish to welcome the Bonfest festival this weekend, wish them every success and congratulate DD8 Music on the promotion of this tremendous international music festival.”

He used the rock reference to call for a parliamentary debate on the challenges faced by UK musicians performing in the EU and vice versa post-Brexit.

In a nod to one of the band’s biggest tracks, Ms Mordaunt replied: “He will not be surprised that I’m going to disagree with his characterisation that the UK’s choice to leave the European Union was in fact a Highway to Hell.

“But I wish everyone involved in what sounds like a very jolly festival our congratulations and I hope a good time is had by all.”

Courier photographer Kim Cessford joined the rock’n’roll train in Kirrie.