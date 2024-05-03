Arbroath Starbucks plans upheld amid clarification calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath Starbucks plans upheld amid clarification calls

Councillors approved a Starbucks outlet on the site of Arbroath's former Seaforth Hotel last month but were told to clarify the reasons for their decision.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Starbucks hopes to build on the site of the old Seaforth Hotel which was destroyed by fire in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Starbucks hopes to build on the site of the old Seaforth Hotel which was destroyed by fire in 2006. Image: DC Thomson

Plans for a Starbucks to open on the site of a former Arbroath hotel have been upheld despite the application violating council planning policy.

Councillors on Angus Council’s development management review committee had been asked by legal chiefs to justify their decision to reverse prior refusal of planning permission.

Applicants Mungo Park Ltd and CW Properties had earlier been told the cafe and drive-thru bid did not meet Angus Council’s planning framework – with officials saying the site is safeguarded for hotel, leisure or tourism use.

But the refusal was overturned by members of the review committee when they met in March.

Aftermath of the fire at the Seaforth Hotel. Image: DC Thomson

However, legal officers said it was unclear whether councillors had actually agreed or disagreed on if the plans were in compliance with council policy when they made the decision.

And they were subsequently asked to clarify their position.

Planning policies

At a meeting on Friday, committee members argued that bringing the derelict brownfield site into use again complied with planning regulations.

The site has lain empty since the former Seaforth Hotel was completely destroyed in a fire 18 years ago.

Councillors also argued the walking distance of the coffee shop from local residences would make the site an eco-friendly project , as well as being supported by “sustainable” transport.

Speaking at the meeting, Conservative councillor Gavin Nicol said: “I would say that this application meets the policies and therefore should be going through.”

The committe unanimously agreed the application was in compliance with council planning policy.

