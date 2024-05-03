Arbroath Starbucks plans upheld amid clarification calls

Plans for a Starbucks to open on the site of a former Arbroath hotel have been upheld despite the application violating council planning policy.

Councillors on Angus Council’s development management review committee had been asked by legal chiefs to justify their decision to reverse prior refusal of planning permission.

Applicants Mungo Park Ltd and CW Properties had earlier been told the cafe and drive-thru bid did not meet Angus Council’s planning framework – with officials saying the site is safeguarded for hotel, leisure or tourism use.

But the refusal was overturned by members of the review committee when they met in March.

However, legal officers said it was unclear whether councillors had actually agreed or disagreed on if the plans were in compliance with council policy when they made the decision.

And they were subsequently asked to clarify their position.

Planning policies

At a meeting on Friday, committee members argued that bringing the derelict brownfield site into use again complied with planning regulations.

The site has lain empty since the former Seaforth Hotel was completely destroyed in a fire 18 years ago.

Councillors also argued the walking distance of the coffee shop from local residences would make the site an eco-friendly project , as well as being supported by “sustainable” transport.

Speaking at the meeting, Conservative councillor Gavin Nicol said: “I would say that this application meets the policies and therefore should be going through.”

The committe unanimously agreed the application was in compliance with council planning policy.