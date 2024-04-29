£950k north-east Fife guest house offers ‘tremendous opportunity’ to capitalise on golf tourism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£950k north-east Fife guest house offers ‘tremendous opportunity’ to capitalise on golf tourism

The 10-bedroom property is a short distance from the iconic St Andrews golf course.

By Neil Henderson
Pinewood Country House in St Michaels, near St Andrews, is for sale at offers over £950,000.
Pinewood Country House in St Michaels if for sale at offers over £950,000. Image: Rightmove

A stunning 10-bedroom guest house that offers “tremendous opportunities” to benefit from Fife’s burgeoning golf tourism market is listed for nearly £1m.

Pinewood Country House, in St Michaels, is a short drive from the iconic St Andrews golf course.

The well-appointed property boasts 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, four reception rooms and three kitchens.

Situated in its own mature grounds, its current owners have been running the guest house since 2010.

Red Squirrel Lodge added in 2018

It’s been maintained and improved to an impeccable standard with the addition of the Red Squirrel Lodge in 2018.

Entering Pinewood house through its vestibule you find a guest house and dining area complete with wood-burning stove.

Entrance to Pinewood Country House.
Large living and dining area.
One of the three kitchens.
Downstairs hall.
Double en-suite bedroom.
Another of the large bedrooms.
Bathroom.
A spacious bedroom.
The property is currently being used as a guest house.
Shower room.
There is also a spacious newly refurbished kitchen and dining area, while upstairs there are six luxury en-suite bedrooms, one of which is a family room.

In addition, the recently added Red Squirrel Lodge, set over two floors, offers an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining room.

There are also two lavishly furnished double bedrooms, one having an en-suite.

Situated near the iconic ‘home of golf’ at St Andrews course

Meanwhile, the owner’s accommodation has a large kitchen/diner/lounge area with a wood-burning stove and a separate office.

There is also a shower room and two spacious double bedrooms.

One of the four living rooms.
En-suite bedroom.
Large bedroom.
All of the rooms have been finished to a very high standard.
Sitting room.
Patio area and surrounding gardens.
The exterior of the property.
The property is being marketed by Wilson Property Group on the Rightmove website, where Pinewood Country House is rated as a “tremendous opportunity” to capitalise on golfing holidays.

Just a few minutes’ drive from world-famous St Andrews course – regarded as the home of golf – Pinewood also offers a prime opportunity for a buyer who wants to benefit from busy tourism opportunities that the East Neuk is renowned for.

Pinewood Country House is for sale at offers over £950,000.