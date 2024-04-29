£950k north-east Fife guest house offers ‘tremendous opportunity’ to capitalise on golf tourism

A stunning 10-bedroom guest house that offers “tremendous opportunities” to benefit from Fife’s burgeoning golf tourism market is listed for nearly £1m.

Pinewood Country House, in St Michaels, is a short drive from the iconic St Andrews golf course.

The well-appointed property boasts 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, four reception rooms and three kitchens.

Situated in its own mature grounds, its current owners have been running the guest house since 2010.

Red Squirrel Lodge added in 2018

It’s been maintained and improved to an impeccable standard with the addition of the Red Squirrel Lodge in 2018.

Entering Pinewood house through its vestibule you find a guest house and dining area complete with wood-burning stove.

There is also a spacious newly refurbished kitchen and dining area, while upstairs there are six luxury en-suite bedrooms, one of which is a family room.

In addition, the recently added Red Squirrel Lodge, set over two floors, offers an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining room.

There are also two lavishly furnished double bedrooms, one having an en-suite.

Situated near the iconic ‘home of golf’ at St Andrews course

Meanwhile, the owner’s accommodation has a large kitchen/diner/lounge area with a wood-burning stove and a separate office.

There is also a shower room and two spacious double bedrooms.

The property is being marketed by Wilson Property Group on the Rightmove website, where Pinewood Country House is rated as a “tremendous opportunity” to capitalise on golfing holidays.

Just a few minutes’ drive from world-famous St Andrews course – regarded as the home of golf – Pinewood also offers a prime opportunity for a buyer who wants to benefit from busy tourism opportunities that the East Neuk is renowned for.

Pinewood Country House is for sale at offers over £950,000.