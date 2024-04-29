Kyle Benedictus explains ‘overriding emotion’ as Dunfermline rule out relegation

After avoiding any late relegation drama, Kyle Benedictus admits Dunfermline’s ‘overriding emotion’ is their desire to see the back of a ’tough, tough’ season.

The Pars’ ambitions were scaled back by a horrendous run of luck with injuries to key personnel, including Benedictus himself.

From promotion contenders to second-bottom spot and back again, in the end, the Fifers had to content themselves with avoiding being dragged back into the relegation play-off place.

A superb first-half header from Benedictus eased the nerves against Inverness Caley Thistle, who themselves finished the day in the dreaded ninth spot.

But a close-range finish from Aribim Pepple 15 minutes from time ramped up the anxiety levels yet again in the East End Park ranks.

Given Queen’s Park were thumping Arbroath, had Dunfermline conceded again late on, it would have taken their battle to beat the drop into a dramatic final round of fixtures on Friday.

However, Benedictus played a captain’s role in defence to see out the 90 minutes and leave the defender reflecting on a troublesome year for both himself and the Pars squad.

“I think that’s the overriding emotion,” said Benedictus when asked if he was happy the campaign was coming to an end. “It’s been a tough, tough season.

Benedictus: ‘We just need to accept it’

“The boys give everything, every week, but probably that quality has just not been there in certain games.

“The most important thing, after we couldn’t get in the play-offs up the way, was to just stay in the league.

“And that’s what we’ve done with a week to go. We just need to accept it.

“We always strive to be better. There was a chance there to make the play-offs.

“But, when you consider all that’s happened this season, in terms of all the injuries, I just think the timing of the injuries has been terrible.

“It’s nice to obviously confirm our status for next season. Wherever we finish this season, we have to go and improve on that next season.”

Benedictus himself has managed just 14 league games due to a broken foot and two separate thigh injuries.

He has been sorely missed when sidelined, as evidenced with his work in both boxes against Inverness.

Nodding in a Paul Allan cross in the 41st minute was one thing, but getting his head or boot onto just about everything at the other end of the pitch was key to Dunfermline’s precious point.

Benedictus: ‘A goal to top it off’

“Personally, it’s just good to be back,” added Benedictus. “That’s eight matches in a row I’ve played.

“Considering how many games of football I’ve missed this season, I’m delighted – and happy to get a goal too.

“They don’t come around very often so it’s nice to do that. It was a good connection and it was good to get my first goal of the season.

“It was nice just to keep us in the league and get a nice goal to top it off.”