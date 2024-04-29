Kyle Benedictus explains ‘overriding emotion’ as Dunfermline rule out relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Benedictus explains ‘overriding emotion’ as Dunfermline rule out relegation

The Pars got the point they needed against Inverness Caley Thistle to secure their Championship status.

Kyle Benedictus celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
By Iain Collin

After avoiding any late relegation drama, Kyle Benedictus admits Dunfermline’s ‘overriding emotion’ is their desire to see the back of a ’tough, tough’ season.

The Pars’ ambitions were scaled back by a horrendous run of luck with injuries to key personnel, including Benedictus himself.

From promotion contenders to second-bottom spot and back again, in the end, the Fifers had to content themselves with avoiding being dragged back into the relegation play-off place.

Kyle Benedictus nods in his goal for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Inverness Caley Thistle.
A superb first-half header from Benedictus eased the nerves against Inverness Caley Thistle, who themselves finished the day in the dreaded ninth spot.

But a close-range finish from Aribim Pepple 15 minutes from time ramped up the anxiety levels yet again in the East End Park ranks.

Given Queen’s Park were thumping Arbroath, had Dunfermline conceded again late on, it would have taken their battle to beat the drop into a dramatic final round of fixtures on Friday.

However, Benedictus played a captain’s role in defence to see out the 90 minutes and leave the defender reflecting on a troublesome year for both himself and the Pars squad.

“I think that’s the overriding emotion,” said Benedictus when asked if he was happy the campaign was coming to an end. “It’s been a tough, tough season.

Benedictus: ‘We just need to accept it’

“The boys give everything, every week, but probably that quality has just not been there in certain games.

“The most important thing, after we couldn’t get in the play-offs up the way, was to just stay in the league.

“And that’s what we’ve done with a week to go. We just need to accept it.

“We always strive to be better. There was a chance there to make the play-offs.

“But, when you consider all that’s happened this season, in terms of all the injuries, I just think the timing of the injuries has been terrible.

Captain Kyle Benedictus celebrates his goal with his Dunfermline Athletic FC team-mates.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus (left) celebrates with his team-mates. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“It’s nice to obviously confirm our status for next season. Wherever we finish this season, we have to go and improve on that next season.”

Benedictus himself has managed just 14 league games due to a broken foot and two separate thigh injuries.

He has been sorely missed when sidelined, as evidenced with his work in both boxes against Inverness.

Nodding in a Paul Allan cross in the 41st minute was one thing, but getting his head or boot onto just about everything at the other end of the pitch was key to Dunfermline’s precious point.

Benedictus: ‘A goal to top it off’

“Personally, it’s just good to be back,” added Benedictus. “That’s eight matches in a row I’ve played.

Considering how many games of football I’ve missed this season, I’m delighted – and happy to get a goal too.

“They don’t come around very often so it’s nice to do that. It was a good connection and it was good to get my first goal of the season.

“It was nice just to keep us in the league and get a nice goal to top it off.”

