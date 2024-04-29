25-minute delays on A92 in Fife as roadworks get underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
25-minute delays on A92 in Fife as roadworks get underway

The resurfacing programme will run into the middle of May.

By Stephen Eighteen
The A92 northbound carriageway between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.
The A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly. Image: Google Street View

Delays of around 25 minutes have been reported on the A92 in Fife.

Sixteen nights of roadworks between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly began on Sunday.

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is carrying out the £618,000 programme of resurfacing work to a 950-metre stretch of the eastbound carriageway.

In addition, a new central barrier will also be installed.

Transport Scotland posted on X at 7.54am on Monday: “A92 Lochgelly-Cowdenbeath.

“We are seeing a build up of traffic for those travelling Southbound this morning.

“This is due to ongoing roadworks.

“Approx 25 minute delay.”

Roadworks to continue on A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly

Lane closures will be in force between 7.30pm until 6.30am from the start date until Friday, May 3.

However, they will then be removed during the bank holiday weekend.

A further contraflow between 7.30pm and 7.30am will be introduced from Friday, May 10 through to Monday, May 13.

Further overnight lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am on Monday 13th May to stand down the contraflow.

