25-minute delays on A92 in Fife as roadworks get underway

Delays of around 25 minutes have been reported on the A92 in Fife.

Sixteen nights of roadworks between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly began on Sunday.

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is carrying out the £618,000 programme of resurfacing work to a 950-metre stretch of the eastbound carriageway.

In addition, a new central barrier will also be installed.

Transport Scotland posted on X at 7.54am on Monday: “A92 Lochgelly-Cowdenbeath.

“We are seeing a build up of traffic for those travelling Southbound this morning.

“This is due to ongoing roadworks.

“Approx 25 minute delay.”

Roadworks to continue on A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly

Lane closures will be in force between 7.30pm until 6.30am from the start date until Friday, May 3.

However, they will then be removed during the bank holiday weekend.

A further contraflow between 7.30pm and 7.30am will be introduced from Friday, May 10 through to Monday, May 13.

Further overnight lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am on Monday 13th May to stand down the contraflow.