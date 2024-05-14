Two people taken to hospital after crash in middle of A92 roadworks near Cowdenbeath

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in the middle of roadworks on the A92 in Fife.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath.

Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to allow extra time for their journey.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40am, we received reports of a two-vehicle crash in the Lochgelly area of the A92.

Fire crews called to A92 crash

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Recovery has been arranged.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 10.45am about a two-car crash on the A92 near Lochgelly.

“We sent two appliances – one from Lochgelly and one from Glenrothes.”

It comes as the A92 roadworks, which started at the end of April, have been extended until this Thursday with lane closures and speed restrictions in place.

The work had initially been due to end on Monday.