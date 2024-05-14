Two people taken to hospital after crash in middle of A92 roadworks near Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Two people taken to hospital after crash in middle of A92 roadworks near Cowdenbeath

Fire crews were called to the incident on Tuesday morning.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A92 crash
The A92 near Lochgelly. Image: Google Maps

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in the middle of roadworks on the A92 in Fife.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath.

Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to allow extra time for their journey.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40am, we received reports of a two-vehicle crash in the Lochgelly area of the A92.

Fire crews called to A92 crash

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Recovery has been arranged.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 10.45am about a two-car crash on the A92 near Lochgelly.

“We sent two appliances – one from Lochgelly and one from Glenrothes.”

It comes as the A92 roadworks, which started at the end of April, have been extended until this Thursday with lane closures and speed restrictions in place.

The work had initially been due to end on Monday.

