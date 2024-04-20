A92 roadworks: 16 nights of resurfacing between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly set to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

A92 roadworks: 16 nights of resurfacing between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly set to begin

Drivers facing delays as lane closures and a contraflow system put in place.

By Neil Henderson
A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.
A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly. Image: DC Thomson.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the A92 as 16 nights of roadworks between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly get underway this month.

A £618,000 programme of resurfacing work to a 950 metre stretch of the eastbound carriageway is to be carried out.

In addition, a new central barrier will also be installed.

Amey will carry out the repairs on behalf of Transport Scotland with work set to commence on Sunday, April 28.

The work is scheduled to continue until Tuesday, May 14.

Lane closures will be in force between 7.30pm until 6.30am from the start date until Friday, May 3.

However, they will then be removed during the bank holiday weekend.

16 nights of A92 roadworks scheduled

A further contraflow between 7.30pm and 7.30am will be introduced from Friday, May 10 through to Monday, May 13

Further overnight lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am on Monday 13th May to stand down the contraflow.

The slip road at the eastbound Cowdenbeath junction of the A92 will be closed during the contraflow.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the westbound A92 carriageway to turn at Crossgates and return eastbound.

In addition, the eastbound A92 junction at Lochgelly will also be closed.

Traffic for Lochgelly will continue to Chapel Junction at Kirkcaldy, where they can turn to return westbound on the A92 and exit at the Lochgelly junction westbound off slip road.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays and to allow for extra journey time as the repairs continue.

Amey said that the repairs are weather dependent and may be rescheduled if poor weather prevails.

 

 

3