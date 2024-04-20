A92 roadworks: 16 nights of resurfacing between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly set to begin

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the A92 as 16 nights of roadworks between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly get underway this month.

A £618,000 programme of resurfacing work to a 950 metre stretch of the eastbound carriageway is to be carried out.

In addition, a new central barrier will also be installed.

Amey will carry out the repairs on behalf of Transport Scotland with work set to commence on Sunday, April 28.

The work is scheduled to continue until Tuesday, May 14.

Lane closures will be in force between 7.30pm until 6.30am from the start date until Friday, May 3.

However, they will then be removed during the bank holiday weekend.

16 nights of A92 roadworks scheduled

A further contraflow between 7.30pm and 7.30am will be introduced from Friday, May 10 through to Monday, May 13

Further overnight lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am on Monday 13th May to stand down the contraflow.

The slip road at the eastbound Cowdenbeath junction of the A92 will be closed during the contraflow.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the westbound A92 carriageway to turn at Crossgates and return eastbound.

In addition, the eastbound A92 junction at Lochgelly will also be closed.

Traffic for Lochgelly will continue to Chapel Junction at Kirkcaldy, where they can turn to return westbound on the A92 and exit at the Lochgelly junction westbound off slip road.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays and to allow for extra journey time as the repairs continue.

Amey said that the repairs are weather dependent and may be rescheduled if poor weather prevails.