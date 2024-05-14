Fife Driver arrested after crash involving car and van on Kirkcaldy street Police were called to Boglily Road at around 3pm on Tuesday. By Neil Henderson May 14 2024, 10:19pm May 14 2024, 10:19pm Share Driver arrested after crash involving car and van on Kirkcaldy street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4980265/kirkcaldy-crash-police-arrest-driver/ Copy Link The crash occurred on Boglily Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Police Scotland A driver has been arrested after a crash between a car and a van on a Kirkcaldy street. Police were called to Boglily Road, near Beverdieg Park, at around 3pm on Tuesday. The driver of the car was arrested after allegedly failing a roadside drug test. Police also said the driver’s licence had expired and that the car was uninsured. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: Fife road police attended a collision in the Kirkcaldy area. “Thankfully there were no serious injuries. “A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”