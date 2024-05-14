Driver arrested after crash involving car and van on Kirkcaldy street

A driver has been arrested after a crash between a car and a van on a Kirkcaldy street.

Police were called to Boglily Road, near Beverdieg Park, at around 3pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the car was arrested after allegedly failing a roadside drug test.

Police also said the driver’s licence had expired and that the car was uninsured.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: Fife road police attended a collision in the Kirkcaldy area.

“Thankfully there were no serious injuries.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”