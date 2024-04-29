Man, 62, arrested after car crashes into railings at Cupar primary school

A 62-year-old man has been arrested after a car crashed into railings at a primary school in Cupar.

The incident happened at 3.15pm on Monday near to Castlehill Primary School on Ceres Road.

No-one was injured in the crash.

The man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Monday, April 29, we received a report of a road crash involving one car on Ceres Road, Cupar.

“No-one was injured.

“A 62-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

“Enquiries continue.”