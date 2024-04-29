Fife Man, 62, arrested after car crashes into railings at Cupar primary school No one was injured in the incident at Castlehill Primary School and enquiries are continuing By Lindsey Hamilton April 29 2024, 5:27pm April 29 2024, 5:27pm Share Man, 62, arrested after car crashes into railings at Cupar primary school Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4964574/cupar-primary-school-crash-arrest/ Copy Link Ceres Road, Cupar. Image: Google Maps A 62-year-old man has been arrested after a car crashed into railings at a primary school in Cupar. The incident happened at 3.15pm on Monday near to Castlehill Primary School on Ceres Road. No-one was injured in the crash. The man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences. No-one was injured in the crash A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Monday, April 29, we received a report of a road crash involving one car on Ceres Road, Cupar. “No-one was injured. “A 62-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences. “Enquiries continue.”