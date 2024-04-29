Ian Murray has praise for Lewis Vaughan after Raith Rovers star’s player of the year nomination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray has praise for Lewis Vaughan after Raith Rovers star’s player of the year nomination

The Stark's Park favourite has enjoyed an impressive campaign.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and Lewis Vaughan at training.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (right) and Lewis Vaughan at training. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan should be ‘proud’ of his player of the year nomination.

The fans’ favourite has made the short-list for the annual PFA Scotland accolade in the Championship.

After being overlooked for the team of the year, the 28-year-old has joined Dundee United’s Louis Moult, Ruari Paton of Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle veteran Brian Graham in vying for the award.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers as his team-mates surround him.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers against Inverness. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Vaughan recently netted his 16th goal of the campaign in the 1-0 victory over Inverness Caley Thistle.

And he will be expected to play a key role as Raith bid to reach the Premiership via the play-offs.

It has been a remarkable journey for the attacker, who suffered an agonising fourth anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in August 2021 and only made his comeback in October 2022.

Frustratingly, this will be Vaughan’s first full season since 2017-18 due to the injuries.

Murray: ‘I’m delighted for Lewis’

And Murray is thrilled to see the Rovers stalwart, who celebrated his testimonial in March, rewarded for his contribution to the club’s promotion push.

Murray said: “He’s proved he’s a really important player for us and he should be really proud of himself.

“Getting nominated is really difficult and it’s voted for by his peers as well, which is always nice.

“I’m delighted for Lewis, and it’s good for the club – and for the rest of the players as well.

Lewis Vaughan speaks into a microphone as he addresses the Raith Rovers crowd at his testimonial game against Hibs.
Raith Rovers favourite Lewis Vaughan recently celebrated his testimonial against boyhood heroes Hibernian. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Obviously, his team-mates need to help him to play well.

“But there’s no doubt, I think he’s had a great season.

“And, if he doesn’t win it this year, then hopefully he can go one better next season if we are still in the Championship.”

After starting his first game in four against Inverness, Vaughan was again rested for Saturday’s goalless draw against Morton.

It means he has started just three of Raith’s last eight matches – and, unusually, been an unused substitute in two – as Murray attempts to ease him into the play-offs.

More from Football

The Dundee United players celebrate their title win being made official
LEE WILKIE: Unique opportunity for Dundee United to celebrate title win in style
Zach Robinson
Dundee loanee Zach Robinson to be released by AFC Wimbledon this summer
Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee star Lyall Cameron nominated for PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year
St Johnstone women's captain, Hannah Clark.
St Johnstone women: Hannah Clark and Kev Candy ready to put on a show…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers must find happy medium in play-off promotion push after 3 consecutive clean…
The scenes at Tannadice prior to Dundee United's 2-0 win over Raith Rovers
9 games that defined Dundee United Championship title triumph
2
Bakayoko gets in behind the Celtic defence before the flag goes up. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Celtic display as stats show big improvements at BOTH…
2
Kyle Benedictus celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Kyle Benedictus explains 'overriding emotion' as Dunfermline rule out relegation
Ross Graham after promotion was made official in Airdrie
Ross Graham laps up 'dream come true' as Dundee United defender fields question on…
Graham Carey.
St Johnstone are better away from home, admits Graham Carey - but upturn on…