Ian Murray has praise for Lewis Vaughan after Raith Rovers star’s player of the year nomination

Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan should be ‘proud’ of his player of the year nomination.

The fans’ favourite has made the short-list for the annual PFA Scotland accolade in the Championship.

After being overlooked for the team of the year, the 28-year-old has joined Dundee United’s Louis Moult, Ruari Paton of Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle veteran Brian Graham in vying for the award.

Vaughan recently netted his 16th goal of the campaign in the 1-0 victory over Inverness Caley Thistle.

And he will be expected to play a key role as Raith bid to reach the Premiership via the play-offs.

It has been a remarkable journey for the attacker, who suffered an agonising fourth anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in August 2021 and only made his comeback in October 2022.

Frustratingly, this will be Vaughan’s first full season since 2017-18 due to the injuries.

Murray: ‘I’m delighted for Lewis’

And Murray is thrilled to see the Rovers stalwart, who celebrated his testimonial in March, rewarded for his contribution to the club’s promotion push.

Murray said: “He’s proved he’s a really important player for us and he should be really proud of himself.

“Getting nominated is really difficult and it’s voted for by his peers as well, which is always nice.

“I’m delighted for Lewis, and it’s good for the club – and for the rest of the players as well.

“Obviously, his team-mates need to help him to play well.

“But there’s no doubt, I think he’s had a great season.

“And, if he doesn’t win it this year, then hopefully he can go one better next season if we are still in the Championship.”

After starting his first game in four against Inverness, Vaughan was again rested for Saturday’s goalless draw against Morton.

It means he has started just three of Raith’s last eight matches – and, unusually, been an unused substitute in two – as Murray attempts to ease him into the play-offs.