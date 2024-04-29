Historic casts of Scotland’s earliest boat carving returned to Wemyss Caves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic casts of Scotland’s earliest boat carving returned to Wemyss Caves

The plaster casts taken from one of the caves were displayed at the Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

By Claire Warrender
One of the casts taken from the carving in 1934. Image: Supplied by SWACS.
One of the casts taken from the carving in 1934. Image: Supplied by SWACS.

Historic casts of an ancient boat carving have returned to Fife for the first time in almost a century.

Experts believe the carving at the ancient Wemyss Caves was made in the first millennium AD and could be the earliest depiction of a boat in Scotland.

Two casts were taken at Jonathan’s Cave, in East Wemyss, in 1934 in a bid to make it known to a wider UK audience.

The ancient boat carving at the Wemyss Caves. Image: Supplied by SWACS.
The ancient boat carving at the Wemyss Caves. Image: Supplied by SWACS.

And they were sent directly to London on the Royal Scot train, arriving – still damp – at Euston.

One was displayed at the Royal Naval College in Greenwich, with the other stored at the Society of Antiquaries of London.

However, they were both eventually moved to the National Maritime Museum before being transferred back to Wemyss.

One of the casts will be displayed in a newly-refurbished museum and visitor centre, run by the Save the Wemyss Ancient Caves Society (SWACS).

Casts of Wemyss caves carving are historic artefacts

They were driven to Fife by Tom Dawson of St Andrews University’s School of History.

And SWACS curator Paul Cranston says they are historic artefacts in their own right.

“The casts will enable visitors presently unable to access the cave site to appreciate the boat carving up close at full scale,” he said.

“We are thrilled they came full circle back after a 90-year journey.

“We know from experience, having had on loan a cast of a Bronze Age cup and ring carving from the Michael Cave prior to infilling in 1926, that people love having access to historic copies of such unique carvings.”

Guided caves tours on offer

The Wemyss Caves are scheduled ancient monuments containing many important historic carvings.

Around 50 are Pictish and all are vulnerable to vandalism and erosion.

One of the ancient Wemyss Caves.

SWACS aim to secure the caves, carvings and other archaeological remains and ensure safe access for the public.

They also hope to learn more about the people who have lived and worked in the area through the ages.

Guided tours of the caves are held every Sunday from April to September.

And they can be booked on the Wemyss Caves website; wemysscaves.org

