Home News Dundee

Dundee Dance Event: Venues, DJs and timings as festival returns this weekend

The largest multi-venue dance event in the country is back for its 26th year.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee Dance Event is back this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dancefloors across Dundee will be packed this weekend as Dundee Dance Event (DDE) returns for its 26th year.

More than 170 DJs will perform at 28 of the city’s bars and nightclubs on Sunday into the early hours of Monday.

The event launched in 1998 to showcase acts who were not getting the chance to perform in local clubs.

It is the largest gathering of its kind in Scotland.

DDE raises money for charity and this year, a football match will take place to help raise money for an organisation that will be revealed at a future date.

Dundee Dance Event takes place this weekend
The 26th Dundee Dance Event takes place on Sunday. Image: Dundee Dance Event
Large crowds are expected. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Organiser Mike McDonald said: “DDE seems to have cemented its place in the diaries of local party-goers and is an annual pilgrimage now.

“I can’t believe an event I organised for me and a few DJ pals has turned into such a big day out for dance music lovers, and there are so many people coming from outside the city for it as well which is brilliant.

“As well as the £1.5 million boost to the local economy and the thousands of pounds the event raises for charity every year, it’s the ultimate Sunday sesh with the emphasis on just having a great day out.

“That, for me, is what it’s all about.”

Which venues are hosting Dundee Dance Event in 2024?

The bars and clubs taking part this year are:

  • Abandon Ship
  • Afrobeats
  • Bird & Bear
  • Black Mamba
  • Braes
  • Braes Basement
  • Bush Bar
  • Captain’s Cabin
  • Church
  • Clark’s
  • DDE Outdoor Stage
  • Fat Sam’s
  • Gallery 48
Gallery 48 is among the venues hosting DDE performances. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
  • Giddy Goose
  • Giddy Goose Basement
  • Market
  • McDaniel’s (reopening in time for event after closure earlier this month)
  • Medina
  • Nether Inn
  • Number 1’s
  • Nola
  • O’Marley’s
  • Rewind
  • Salty Dog
  • Temple Lane
  • Tinsmith
  • Underground
  • West House

Every bar is free to get into from 2.30pm until midnight, with the closing party at Fat Sam’s an all-ticket affair.

Who is performing at Dundee Dance Event 2024?

A total of 174 acts will perform across the city on Sunday.

Angus will be strongly represented at the closing party as Brechin duo KIMMIC and Arbroath’s Van Damn headline the main room.

Jordan Wyness, aka Van Damn, will perform during the closing party. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Also taking to the main room are city DJs Billy Morris and Jack Low.

Former Snow Patrol keyboard player Tom Simpson, from Monifieth, is also scheduled to perform.

An app has been released for revellers to find out who is performing, where they will play and what time they are on stage.

Are there any road closures during Dundee Dance Event 2024?

South Tay Street, Westport and Old Hawkhill will be shut from 1.30pm until 11pm on Sunday to accommodate the event.

Conversation