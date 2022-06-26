Ancient Wemyss Caves to be locked up as constant vandalism threatens Pictish carvings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Ancient Wemyss Caves to be locked up as constant vandalism threatens Pictish carvings

By Claire Warrender
June 26 2022, 5.59am
Wemyss Caves vandalism has prompted the move.
Jonathan's Cave is one of those vandalised every weekend in summer.

Fife’s ancient Wemyss Caves are to be put behind bars for their own protection this summer.

It is hoped the erection of metal grilles will deter constant vandalism at the nationally-important heritage site.

Volunteers working to preserve the 1,500-year-old Pictish carvings within the caves find evidence of anti-social behaviour there every weekend during the summer.

Councillor Tom Adams inspects some Wemyss Caves vandalism
Councillor Tom Adam surveys some of the Wemyss Caves vandalism.

And they fear losing the carvings if the night-time damage continues.

Mike Arrowsmith, chairman of the Save Wemyss Ancient Caves Society said: “These carvings are rare and unusual and very important for the understanding of early Scottish history.

“This decision has not been taken lightly.

Signs warning against vandalism are ignored.

“It comes after many years of managing the constant damaging impacts of a small minority of people using the caves.

“Every weekend over the summer months, we clear up and document evidence of bottles smashed against the cave walls, spray painted graffiti over the carvings, fires inside the caves and drug use.”

Protecting Wemyss Caves for future generations

There are six ancient caves at East Wemyss, which are also under threat from coastal erosion.

And the lockable gates will be installed at Jonathan’s Cave and Court Cave, which contain carvings.

They will remain open during the day, however.

Mike Arrowswmith, chair of SWACS, points out Pictish carvings within the Court Cave at East Wemyss.

Mr Arrowsmith added: “By closing them at night, we can protect the caves for future generations and create a safe and pleasant environment for local people and visitors to enjoy this priceless heritage.

The Wemyss Caves are an invaluable asset and have enormous potential to generate income for the community as a visitor destination.

“But if we don’t take action now to secure the carvings, future generations in East Wemyss will lose out on their inheritance.”

Important part of Scotland’s heritage

The gates are being provided thanks to a £30,224 grant from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

And other funding comes from Fife Environment Trust.

The metal gates will incorporate a Pictish design to deter Wemyss Caves vandalism.

Amy Eastwood, head of grants with HES, said: “The Wemyss Caves are an important part of Scotland’s heritage.

“And this project will help ensure the long-term preservation of the ancient carvings located inside.”

The protective grilles incorporate Pictish symbols in their design.

And they are being fabricated by Kirkcaldy-based contractors Legge Steel.

Preparation work has begun on site and they will be installed in the coming weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]