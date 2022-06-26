Ancient Wemyss Caves to be locked up as constant vandalism threatens Pictish carvings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife’s ancient Wemyss Caves are to be put behind bars for their own protection this summer.

It is hoped the erection of metal grilles will deter constant vandalism at the nationally-important heritage site.

Volunteers working to preserve the 1,500-year-old Pictish carvings within the caves find evidence of anti-social behaviour there every weekend during the summer.

And they fear losing the carvings if the night-time damage continues.

Mike Arrowsmith, chairman of the Save Wemyss Ancient Caves Society said: “These carvings are rare and unusual and very important for the understanding of early Scottish history.

“This decision has not been taken lightly.

“It comes after many years of managing the constant damaging impacts of a small minority of people using the caves.

“Every weekend over the summer months, we clear up and document evidence of bottles smashed against the cave walls, spray painted graffiti over the carvings, fires inside the caves and drug use.”

Protecting Wemyss Caves for future generations

There are six ancient caves at East Wemyss, which are also under threat from coastal erosion.

And the lockable gates will be installed at Jonathan’s Cave and Court Cave, which contain carvings.

They will remain open during the day, however.

Mr Arrowsmith added: “By closing them at night, we can protect the caves for future generations and create a safe and pleasant environment for local people and visitors to enjoy this priceless heritage.

“The Wemyss Caves are an invaluable asset and have enormous potential to generate income for the community as a visitor destination.

“But if we don’t take action now to secure the carvings, future generations in East Wemyss will lose out on their inheritance.”

Important part of Scotland’s heritage

The gates are being provided thanks to a £30,224 grant from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

And other funding comes from Fife Environment Trust.

Amy Eastwood, head of grants with HES, said: “The Wemyss Caves are an important part of Scotland’s heritage.

“And this project will help ensure the long-term preservation of the ancient carvings located inside.”

The protective grilles incorporate Pictish symbols in their design.

And they are being fabricated by Kirkcaldy-based contractors Legge Steel.

Preparation work has begun on site and they will be installed in the coming weeks.