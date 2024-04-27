Dundee United boss ‘so proud’ as Georgie Robb stunner seals dramatic Tannadice triumph to ignite survival bid

Georgie Robb’s stunning stoppage time strike breathed new life into Dundee United’s survival bid as the Tangerines defeated relegation rivals Hamilton at Tannadice.

Robyn Smith had given the hosts the lead in the first period with another sensational effort, sending an unstoppable volley past Accies stopper Emma Thomson.

However, the Lanarkshire outfit levelled in fortuitous fashion after the break, with an errant cross striking the bar and allowing Mason Blyth-Clark a tap-in from close-range.

On a run of 13 successive defeats prior to Saturday’s showdown, the Tangerines could have wilted.

But Scotland youth cap Robb would have the final word, curling a superb effort into the top-corner to give United boss Suzy Shepherd her maiden taste of victory since taking over the women’s side.

Shepherd told Courier Sport: “I’m so proud of the players; the character they showed after Hamilton equalised.

“We knew we needed that second goal and for one of that quality to win it…what a goal!

“We had the grit, the determination and we were able to dig deep and go right to the end.”

The precious victory sees the Terrors move level with Hamilton at the foot of the Scottish Women’s Premier League, separated by just ONE GOAL in a nerve-shredding end to the season.