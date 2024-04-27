Dundee United boss ‘so proud’ as Georgie Robb stunner seals dramatic Tannadice triumph to ignite survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United boss ‘so proud’ as Georgie Robb stunner seals dramatic Tannadice triumph to ignite survival bid

The Tangerines defeated Hamilton 2-1 in Suzy Shepherd's maiden win as boss.

By Alan Temple
Georgie Robb wheels away in delight after sealing the three points
Georgie Robb wheels away in delight after sealing the three points. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Georgie Robb’s stunning stoppage time strike breathed new life into Dundee United’s survival bid as the Tangerines defeated relegation rivals Hamilton at Tannadice.

Robyn Smith had given the hosts the lead in the first period with another sensational effort, sending an unstoppable volley past Accies stopper Emma Thomson.

However, the Lanarkshire outfit levelled in fortuitous fashion after the break, with an errant cross striking the bar and allowing Mason Blyth-Clark a tap-in from close-range.

On a run of 13 successive defeats prior to Saturday’s showdown, the Tangerines could have wilted.

Robyn Smith's strike finds the corner from distance for Dundee UNited
Robyn Smith’s strike finds the corner from distance. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

But Scotland youth cap Robb would have the final word, curling a superb effort into the top-corner to give United boss Suzy Shepherd her maiden taste of victory since taking over the women’s side.

Shepherd told Courier Sport: “I’m so proud of the players; the character they showed after Hamilton equalised.

“We knew we needed that second goal and for one of that quality to win it…what a goal!

“We had the grit, the determination and we were able to dig deep and go right to the end.”

The Dundee United players soak up a memorable chance to play, and win, at Tannadice.
The United players soak up a memorable chance to play, and win, at Tannadice. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

The precious victory sees the Terrors move level with Hamilton at the foot of the Scottish Women’s Premier League, separated by just ONE GOAL in a nerve-shredding end to the season. 

