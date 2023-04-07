Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star reveals he’d ‘love’ permanent Paisley switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star reveals he’d ‘love’ permanent Paisley switch

The on-loan striker has opened up on his departure from Tannadice and the chances of him returning in the summer.

By Fraser Mackie
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS

Tony Watt has criticised his treatment at Dundee United under former manager Liam Fox.

Watt, on loan until the end of the season with St Mirren, contends he was unfairly benched during Fox’s six-month reign.

Watt admits he’s in the dark on his future Tannadice prospects with United now under Jim Goodwin’s guidance but their Premiership status still in peril.

The 29-year-old, under contract at United until 2025, says he’s relishing life with Stephen Robinson in Paisley as Saints compete for a European place.

Tony Watt, pictured, is now turning out for St Mirren. Image: SNS

In contrast, the nomadic striker claims his quality was under-valued by Fox’s regime.

Following Watt’s red against Motherwell at the end of October, he started only one game for Fox – scoring a late winner against St Johnstone – before being loaned to St Mirren.

Watt said: “ I just want to be happy and I wasn’t happy at United under the last regime.

“The management didn’t want me there but, since I left, nothing has really changed.

“Obviously it’s proved I wasn’t the reason they weren’t doing so well.

“I scored against St Johnstone at New Year then sat on the bench every other game.

“Before that, I’d scored a few goals but ended up back on the bench for some reason.

I was sent off against Motherwell, it got rescinded and it was still used as an excuse for killing the team.

“It’s not my fault they got it wrong. Look, some people have opinions in football, that’s fine. I don’t hold that against anyone.

“But my point is I don’t want to go somewhere I’m not appreciated. Dundee United is a brilliant club, there are brilliant people there.

“I was signed by Tony Asghar and he’s not there anymore. He and Tam Courts put their belief in me and backed me.

“I think it was just a case of I wasn’t the manager Liam Fox’s cup of tea in style.

“I don’t hold that against anybody. I was made out to be the one who wasn’t performing. I was maybe made out to be not good enough.

“But I think I can show I am good enough. There are no hard feelings.

“He’s got a job at Aberdeen now and good luck to him. He’s probably deserving of that because he’s a good coach.”

In his eighth outing for St Mirren, against Livingston last Saturday, Watt netted his first goal for the Paisley club.

Robinson’s side have defied pre-season expectations and are only four points off Hearts, who they play on Saturday afternoon at Tynecastle.

A permanent move to Paisley, he suggests, is appealing.

But he hasn’t ruled out mending relations at Tannadice now Goodwin is at the helm.

Watt said: “It’s been a breath of fresh air. The manager has me running around till I’m red in the face!

“He knows what buttons to push and I think, when I’m under his guidance, I’m successful.

“Hopefully that continues. I love it. We’ve had disagreements and some shouting matches but he always wins them in terms of the message he puts across.

‘Maybe things change’

“If I don’t do it then I don’t play, that’s it. End of. I love it at St Mirren and I’d love to come back.

“It might be difficult based on finances, we’ll have to wait and see. I need to be successful first before I expect anyone to push the boat out for me.

“Come the summer I don’t know what’s going to happen with my parent club either.

“Obviously I don’t want to go back if I’m treated the same way as before.

“But there’s a new manager, a guy I know of well and I’ve played against. So maybe things change if Jim Goodwin gets the job.

“By all accounts I’ve heard he’s done a really good job.

“I know the results haven’t been going in his favour but everyone I speak to speaks very positively of him.”

