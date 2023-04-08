Family-run Angus distillery Arbikie celebrates major US export deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family-run Angus distillery Arbikie celebrates major US export deal

The American firm said it was "tremendously impressed" by the Angus distillery's eco-friendly approach.

By Gavin Harper
Brothers Iain, John and David Stirling at the Arbikie Distillery.
Brothers Iain, John and David Stirling at the Arbikie Distillery.

A family-run Angus distillery has won a major deal that will see its products distributed across the USA.

Arbikie Highland Estate, based near Montrose, has agreed a US national distribution partnership with Winebow Imports.

Winebow, established in 1980, is a national importer and distributor. It offers a portfolio of fine wines and spirits from around the world as well as a distribution network of 18 markets.

US company ‘tremendously impressed’

Ian Downey, executive vice-president, said: “We’re honoured to represent Arbikie and tremendously impressed by their ‘field to bottle’ approach.

“They’re one of the few distilleries genuinely making their spirits from scratch.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce them to our customers.”

Arbikie founders, brothers Iain, David and John Stirling are celebrating the US deal.

Brothers John, Iain and David Stirling run the distillery.

The Stirling family has been farming since 1660. For the first 250 years they were on the west coast of Scotland.

Then in the 1920s the brothers’ great uncle Bill bought a tract of land near Lunan Bay.

In 2014, the brothers started a small distillery, with a goal to produce world-class spirits made from their own crops.

From field to bottle for Angus firm

All ingredients for their spirits – including strawberries, potatoes, juniper, and honey – are planted, sown, grown and harvested within an arm’s length of their distillery.

The distillery uses botanicals typical of the area while also bottling and labelling everything at the farm.

Even the water for their spirits is sourced from their own lagoon.

John Stirling said he was “thrilled” to have agreed the deal with Winebow Imports.

He added: “We share a fine wine mentality, in that all our spirits can all be traced back to specific plots on our farm.

“It’s fitting that we would turn to a team of wine experts to help tell our story.”

Included in the Arbikie range is a new line of pea-based spirits called Nàdar.

Arbikie Distillery. Image: Arbikie

It removes more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits, making it climate-positive, according to Kirsty Black, Arbikie’s master distiller.

The distillery uses solar power as one of its energy sources.

It is in the process of installing a revolutionary green hydrogen energy system. That will  further its goal to become a global leader in the production of sustainable spirits.

Iain Stirling welcomed the signing of the deal, which was completed on Thursday.

He said: “April 6 commemorates the Declaration of Arbroath signed in our hometown in 1320, so the timing of this good news could not be better.”

Tags

