Angus family completes latest stage of plan to run first hydrogen-powered distillery

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus family-run distillery’s plan to be the world’s first green hydrogen-powered distillery has taken a major step forward.

Arbikie Highland Estate, near Montrose, has installed a new 1MW wind turbine to provide renewable energy.

The installation means Arbikie is well on track to be one of the world’s most sustainable distilleries.

The project won £3 million funding through the Green Distilleries Competition.

Arbikie’s plan to be world first

Brothers John, Iain and David Stirling run the distillery.

The Stirling family has been farming since 1660. For the first 250 years they were on the west coast of Scotland.

Then in the 1920s the brothers’ great uncle Bill bought a tract of land near Lunan Bay.

It is the world’s first single estate distillery producing vodka, gin and whisky using ingredients grown on its 2,000-acre farm.

It has already produced Nàdar, the world’s first climate-positive gin and vodka, in partnership with the James Hutton Institute and Abertay University.

Arbikie is now working in collaboration with Locogen and Logan Energy to power their distillery with green hydrogen.

It will use renewable electricity from the wind turbine to split water in an electrolyser to create green hydrogen.This will be used in their hydrogen-compatible boiler to power the distillery.

The switch will have a significant impact on Arbikie’s carbon footprint.

Arbikie is working with its customers across the globe to create sustainable cocktails with their Nadars.

Angus distillery ‘pioneers’

Iain Stirling said: “This is a significant step for us and adds to our sustainable credentials.

“It’s very important to our family to be as sustainable as possible.

“Our Nàdar gin and vodka are in demand across the world as discerning consumers switch to planet-friendly spirits.

“Our customers, including some of the world’s best bars and hotels are using our Nadars to create sustainable cocktail menus.”

Mr Stirling urged other firms to think about ways they can move to greener practices..

“We’re always willing to share our learning,” he said.

“I think it’s important that industry, especially the drinks industry, gets this done. The sooner everyone does it, the better.

“We want to drive that message as a family business. We want to be one of the most sustainable distilleries in the world.”

Its new visitor centre was recognised recently at the Dundee Institute of Architects Awards.