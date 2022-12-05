Angus distillery Arbikie celebrates architecture awards success and plans renewable future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus distillery Arbikie celebrates architecture awards success and plans renewable future

By Jack McKeown
December 5 2022, 3.40pm Updated: December 8 2022, 5.15pm
Arbikie Distillery makes the most of its sea views. Image: Sam Donaldson/SDUK creative
Arbikie Distillery makes the most of its sea views. Image: Sam Donaldson/SDUK creative

Arbikie Distillery is celebrating success at the Dundee Institute of Architects Awards.

The Angus distillery’s new visitor centre was Highly Commended in the Best Commercial category at the annual awards last month.

Located just inland from Lunan Bay, Arbikie Distillery enjoys outstanding views from its double height wall of glass.

The visitor centre and cafe at Arbikie Distillery. Image: Sam Donaldson/SDUK creative

The new visitor centre has a café and gift shop on the ground floor. Upstairs is a high end open-plan dining and entertaining space with a bar. There are two private rooms in the upper level. One of these – nicknamed the cigar lounge – has its own balcony with views out to sea.

The ‘cigar room’ has its own balcony. Image: Sam Donaldson/SDUK creative

Arbikie offers whisky, gin and vodka, and cocktail tasting experiences.

The distillery is aiming for the high end tourist market – there are even plans to install a helipad so golfers can easily travel there from St Andrews.

Arbikie Farm is run by brothers John, Iain and David Stirling. They know a bit about working the land. The Stirling family has been farming since 1660. For the first 250 years they were on the west coast of Scotland then in the 1920s the brothers’ great uncle Bill bought a tract of land near Lunan Bay.

New centre

The new visitor centre was designed by Voigt Architects in Arbroath. Director Jonathan Reeve spearheaded the project.

He said: “As an architect you’re often tempted to create a dramatic contrast with what’s there already but that wouldn’t work in this case. We wanted something that would tie in with the existing building.

Arbikie Distillery is part of a working farm. Image: Sam Donaldson/SDUK creative

“The view made it easy to decide what to do with the sea-facing elevation of the building. We wanted to get as much glass as possible in there.”

Arbikie produces gin, vodka and whisky. Manager Lauren Oliver said: “One of the things that makes us unique is we make our own base spirits. Most gin and vodka makers buy that in.

“We’ve also made Scotland’s first rye whisky.”

The cafe and bar at Arbikie.Image: Sam Donaldson/SDUK creative

As well as rye whisky, Arbikie is also making a single malt. Unlike the vast majority of new distilleries, which usually bottle their first whiskies at three or four years old, Arbikie is playing the long game.

Whisky time

“Our youngest whisky expression will be 18 years,” Lauren continued. “It’s eight years old now so it will be ready for bottling in 2032. We’re lucky in having owners that are happy to take their time to do things right.”

Sustainability is at the heart of what Arbikie does. The gravel in the car park is repurposed from the build. Old whisky staves mark the parking places. And, of course, there are electric car charging points.

Arbikie Distillery is close to Lunan Bay. Image: Sam Donaldson/SDUK creative

Arbikie has just been granted planning permission for the next step in its sustainability journey. “We’re going to install hydrogen power,” Lauren said. “We’ll have a wind turbine across from the distillery and a hydrogen storage tank where the Highland cows are.

“It will make us the only distillery in Scotland to be powered by hydrogen.”

 

