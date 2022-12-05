SNP transport minister admits A9 dualling timetable a ‘challenge’ after rising road deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP transport minister admits A9 dualling timetable a ‘challenge’ after rising road deaths

Scottish Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth says dualling the A9 by 2025 remains "challenging" as pressure mounts on the SNP to deliver rapid improvements over rising road deaths.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
December 5 2022, 3.50pm Updated: December 6 2022, 10.26am
Photo of Adele Merson
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth on a visit to Aberdeen Station. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth on a visit to Aberdeen Station. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.



A total of 13 people have died on the 112-mile stretch between Perth and Inverness since July – the section due to be dualled.

Work is continuing on the route but just two out of 13 sections are completed to date.

Ms Gilruth faced questions over the timetable while on a visit to the official opening of the £8 million redevelopment of Aberdeen Station.

Asked if 2025 is still deliverable, she said: “I think the on track deliverability around the project, like many capital projects, is challenging.

“We recognise that across the piece at the moment in relation to infrastructure.”

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth speaking with Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railways at the official opening of the Aberdeen station redevelopment project.  Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The SNP minister pointed to an increase in capital costs of around 30% and said she awaits “further advice in relation to procurement options”.

A procurement strategy was due to be published in summer 2021 but a year and a half later it is still not complete.

Government agency Transport Scotland has blamed “market changes” for ongoing delays in publishing the blueprint.

Dualling commitment

Campaigners are taking their fight to improve road safety on the A9 the Scottish Parliament. 

The petition has been created by Laura Hansler, who travels on the route most days, and says she has “never seen the A9 in such a bad state”.

But Ms Gilruth says “urgent action” is already under way after rising road deaths.

The transport minister met police in Inverness to discuss the fatalities in more detail and recently convened a meeting of the A9 Safety Group in Pitlochry.

She added: “There are a number of steps I’m keen to take forward at pace and I hope to say more on that in the coming weeks.

The A9 is scheduled for completion in 2025 but has been hit by delays. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“I really recognise some of the challenge here in relation to the longer-term aspiration of the route.

“But the route absolutely requires to be dualled and that’s the commitment we are standing by.”

SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing called 2022 an “annus horribilis” when it comes to A9 road deaths.

The MSP for Inverness and Nairn told the BBC the delays have “not been acceptable”.

He said: “I don’t think the commitment is in doubt, but we need to see the commitment in words matched by deeds and we need to see very rapid progress.”

Sergeant Steve Livesey who patrols the A9 frequently told the BBC they are seeing trends – such as foreign drivers – in crashes this year.

He added: “We are also getting local tourists from the UK who are unfamiliar with the road.”

