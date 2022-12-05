Angus secondary schools open to senior pupils only on Thursday due to teachers’ strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus secondary schools open to senior pupils only on Thursday due to teachers’ strike

By Debbie Clarke
December 5 2022, 3.54pm Updated: December 5 2022, 9.26pm
Secondary schools in Angus will be open to S5 and S6 pupils only this Thursday due to strike action by teachers. Image: DC Thomson.

Secondary schools in Angus will be open to senior pupils only this Thursday due to strike action by teachers.

Angus Council confirmed on Monday that schools will be open to pupils in S5-6 only on December 8.

It said there may be some variations for some S4 pupils and that parents or carers of those affected will be informed directly.

Angus Council primary schools, early years settings and Kingspark School, in Dundee, will open as usual.

Industrial action is being taken by the NASUWT Scotland and SSTA teaching unions.

It follows a strike by the EIS union which resulted in the closure of all schools on Thursday, November 24.

A council statement said: “All Angus Council secondary schools will be open to young people in S5-S6 only on Thursday 8 December 2022.

“For some S4s there may be some minor local variations to these arrangements. This will be communicated directly to parents/carers by the relevant school.

“Young people in S1-S4 who are not attending school should make use of the online and home learning resources available to them.”

It added that school transport and catering will be available.

What is happening in other council areas?

Dundee City Council has confirmed that only S5, S6 and some S4 pupils should attend school this Thursday.

Fife Council has confirmed all its secondary schools will close for the day.

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed all secondary schools – with the exception of Pitlochry High School – will be shut for S1-S4 pupils.

Some schools have started running prelim exams which could be affected by Thursday’s strike.

Why teachers are going on strike

The NASUWT and SSTA want a 10 per cent pay rise for all teachers.

The latest pay offer, which was rejected, would have seen an increase of between 5 per cent and 6.85 per cent for teachers.

