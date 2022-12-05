Angus secondary schools open to senior pupils only on Thursday due to teachers’ strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Secondary schools in Angus will be open to senior pupils only this Thursday due to strike action by teachers.

Angus Council confirmed on Monday that schools will be open to pupils in S5-6 only on December 8.

It said there may be some variations for some S4 pupils and that parents or carers of those affected will be informed directly.

Angus Council primary schools, early years settings and Kingspark School, in Dundee, will open as usual.

Industrial action is being taken by the NASUWT Scotland and SSTA teaching unions.

It follows a strike by the EIS union which resulted in the closure of all schools on Thursday, November 24.

A council statement said: “All Angus Council secondary schools will be open to young people in S5-S6 only on Thursday 8 December 2022.

“For some S4s there may be some minor local variations to these arrangements. This will be communicated directly to parents/carers by the relevant school.

“Young people in S1-S4 who are not attending school should make use of the online and home learning resources available to them.”

It added that school transport and catering will be available.

What is happening in other council areas?

Dundee City Council has confirmed that only S5, S6 and some S4 pupils should attend school this Thursday.

Fife Council has confirmed all its secondary schools will close for the day.

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed all secondary schools – with the exception of Pitlochry High School – will be shut for S1-S4 pupils.

Some schools have started running prelim exams which could be affected by Thursday’s strike.

Why teachers are going on strike

The NASUWT and SSTA want a 10 per cent pay rise for all teachers.

The latest pay offer, which was rejected, would have seen an increase of between 5 per cent and 6.85 per cent for teachers.