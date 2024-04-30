Is Northmuir Primary Scotland’s healthiest school? Or could your school challenge the Kirriemuir kids?

Children at Northmuir Primary in Kirriemuir reckon they have the healthiest school in Scotland.

And they have the sign to prove it.

But they challenge other schools to be just as healthy – or even healthier.

Northmuir Primary School has its own running club and a strong link with Forfar Loch Parkrun where many pupils are regulars.

Over 75% of its children attend school clubs, including basketball, netball and football.

And through a four pillar plan to be Scotland’s healthiest school they focus on eating well, finding balance and making connections as well as moving more.

When asked if they were Scotland’s healthiest school, Northmuir’s P7 class shouted a resounding ‘yes’!

But class teacher Rebecca Findlay added: “We would like a bit of healthy competition. We would love for other schools to get involved.”

Northmuir Primary School’s ambitious target was set last August, inspired by Aberfeldy’s Healthiest Town initiative.

‘We thought we – Northmuir – could be the healthiest school’

Pupil Iona McKay said “We thought if they are the healthiest town, then we could be the healthiest school.”

Her uncle Jonathon Will is behind the Aberfeldy project. So her mum Susie McKay suggested to head teacher Elizabeth Langlands Northmuir Primary do similar.

Iona and Susie ‘stole’ Aberfeldy’s Healthiest Town sign. It is now on display at the school with a little amendment.

P7 pupils who lead the project brainstorm ideas for how they can improve their health and wellbeing.

This has included performing a concert with Kirrie Connections dementia support hub and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Letters to elderly people

Pupils wrote letters to residents of Abbey House Care Home.

They have established a healthy tuck shop, with snacks including popcorn they make themselves.

They started a daily fitness challenge for the whole school.

And they created a Christmas tree trail which encouraged local people to walk or run round Kirriemuir to spot trees they had installed at various locations.

The school has so many regulars at Forfar Loch Parkrun that Northmuir Primary has been added as a club and appears in the weekly results beside runners’ names.

Some of the pupils crossed the finish line with Commonwealth gold medallist Eilish McColgan at Camperdown Parkrun in Dundee in March.

As well as striving to be fitter and eat better, pupils have made connections with people in their community and grown in confidence, said Rebecca.

Meeting the four pillars

“It’s not about us becoming athletes, but doing something we enjoy doing and having a sense of belonging.

“We work towards the four pillars and we speak about that so much in class.

“After the weekend we will say ‘how did you meet the four pillars?'”

Susie said: “The idea is that when all of our kids are adults their health and wellbeing is so much better than a lot of people in society right now.

“Culturally, we want that to happen across Scotland.

“Giving them the four pillars gives the pupils and the teachers a sense of purpose.

“I 100% think these guys will be healthier because of this.

“They have been inspired to be healthy and what they do next, I hope, is influence everyone else around them.

“The idea of Northmuir being the healthiest school – I wouldn’t be surprised if you were able to put some statistics in they would tell you that they really are.”