11 highlights from St Ninian’s Primary’s glowing inspection report

St Ninian’s RC Primary has received a glowing inspection report from school inspectors.

Education Scotland rated the Dundee school very good in all areas it assessed, including teaching and raising attainment.

Its nursery is deemed good across the board.

St Ninian’s is a Catholic school in the Menzieshill area with around 250 children.

Very good – the second highest of six grades – indicates major strengths and high standard of provision for all.

So what impressed inspectors so much about St Ninian’s Primary School?

Our picks from St Ninian’s Primary inspection report

Inspectors rated the school very good for leadership of change; learning, teaching and assessment; ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion; and raising attainment and achievement.

Here are some highlights of the inspectors’ findings:

The school’s strong and effective leadership has created a very positive ethos. The head and depute head teachers’ vision ensures all children feel loved and respected.

Children can regularly contribute views and are involved in decision-making. They also have a junior leadership team and a playgroup problem solvers team.

Almost all children show positive behaviour and are proud of their school. They are motivated and enthusiastic learners and play well in the school grounds with peers of all ages.

At the start of lessons staff clearly explain the purpose. They use questions to check children understand.

Teachers match learning to individual children’s needs. They support those who need extra help well and challenge high attainers.

Children use laptops and tablets regularly. They used virtual reality headsets to encourage creative writing.

Staff discreetly use a variety of means to support children where poverty could affect learning or wellbeing.

Children enthusiastically borrow books from the school library to take home. They recommend books they have enjoyed to their peers.

Parents are active in raising funds. The parent council has helped to start a food and uniform banks.

Staff help children recognise their emotions and behaviour and teach them strategies to manage them. In turn, P7 help younger children use these strategies in the playground.

Children’s attainment in literacy or numeracy is above or in line with the local and national measures. A few children exceed national expectations.

Praise for school on its inspection result

Dundee City Council children, families and communities convener Stewart Hunter congratulated the school.

He said: “This is a very positive inspection report that highlights the great work that goes on in the school to ensure high quality learning and teaching.

“I want to thank all the staff at the school, the children and their families who all work together to make sure the school creates a nurturing and caring environment.”

You can read the full report here.