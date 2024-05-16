11 highlights from St Ninian’s Primary’s glowing inspection report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 highlights from St Ninian’s Primary’s glowing inspection report

The Dundee school is rated very good by Education Scotland. Here's why.

By Cheryl Peebles
St Ninian's RC Primary School.
St Ninian's Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

St Ninian’s RC Primary has received a glowing inspection report from school inspectors.

Education Scotland rated the Dundee school very good in all areas it assessed, including teaching and raising attainment.

Its nursery is deemed good across the board.

St Ninian’s is a Catholic school in the Menzieshill area with around 250 children.

Very good – the second highest of six grades – indicates major strengths and high standard of provision for all.

So what impressed inspectors so much about St Ninian’s Primary School?

Our picks from St Ninian’s Primary inspection report

Inspectors rated the school very good for leadership of change; learning, teaching and assessment; ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion; and raising attainment and achievement.

Here are some highlights of the inspectors’ findings:

  • The school’s strong and effective leadership has created a very positive ethos. The head and depute head teachers’ vision ensures all children feel loved and respected.
  • Children can regularly contribute views and are involved in decision-making. They also have a junior leadership team and a playgroup problem solvers team.
  • Almost all children show positive behaviour and are proud of their school. They are motivated and enthusiastic learners and play well in the school grounds with peers of all ages.
  • At the start of lessons staff clearly explain the purpose. They use questions to check children understand.
  • Teachers match learning to individual children’s needs. They support those who need extra help well and challenge high attainers.
St Ninian's Primary School.
St Ninian’s Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
  • Children use laptops and tablets regularly. They used virtual reality headsets to encourage creative writing.
  • Staff discreetly use a variety of means to support children where poverty could affect learning or wellbeing.
  • Children enthusiastically borrow books from the school library to take home. They recommend books they have enjoyed to their peers.
  • Parents are active in raising funds. The parent council has helped to start a food and uniform banks.
  • Staff help children recognise their emotions and behaviour and teach them strategies to manage them. In turn, P7 help younger children use these strategies in the playground.
  • Children’s attainment in literacy or numeracy is above or in line with the local and national measures. A few children exceed national expectations.

Praise for school on its inspection result

Dundee City Council children, families and communities convener Stewart Hunter congratulated the school.

He said: “This is a very positive inspection report that highlights the great work that goes on in the school to ensure high quality learning and teaching.

“I want to thank all the staff at the school, the children and their families who all work together to make sure the school creates a nurturing and caring environment.”

You can read the full report here.

